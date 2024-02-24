Tyrese Haliburton Net Worth: What Is the Pacers Star’s Net Worth in 2024?

Feb 22, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) celebrates in the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Tyrese Haliburton is an NBA Point Guard for the Indiana Pacers. He has made it to two straight All-Star teams ever since joining the Pacers. The Guard is the league leader in assists as of now and has become one of the most efficient players in the Association.

Throughout his NBA career thus far, the guard hasn’t shot below 40% from the three-point line. Since he is one of the top-tier players in the money-laden NBA, one can wonder what it is his net worth.

Tyrese Haliburton Net Worth $5 Million Born 2000 Age 23 Position Point Guard Team Indiana Pacers Marital Status Not Married

Early Life & High School

Tyrese Haliburton was born in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. His father is John Haliburton while his mother is Brenda Haliburton. Haliburton played for the Oshkosh High School and propelled his team to a state championship.

College

Three-star recruit Tyrese Haliburton recruit joined Iowa State for his college career. During his freshman year, the dime-dropper established the single-game assists record by dropping 17 assists. He finished his freshman year with 6.8 points, 3.6 assists, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game on 43.4% three-point shooting, making 1.4 a game.

During his sophomore year, he made a huge leap, the incredible guard scooped up 15.2 points, 6.5 assists, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game and nailed 41.9% from the three-point line. He was named to the second-team All-Big 12 and declared for the 2020 NBA Draft.

NBA Career

The Sacramento Kings selected Tyrese Haliburton with the 12th pick in the NBA Draft. During his rookie season, Hali displayed incredible chops and finished with an impressive tally of 13 points, 5.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game on 47.2% from the field and 40.9% from the three-point line. He made it to the 2021 NBA All-Rookie First Team because of his amazing showing. In his sophomore, he was traded to the Indiana Pacers where he showed his real value.

His numbers went up dramatically as he moved away from the shadow of De’Aaron Fox. In his third season, he took an amazing flight and scooped up 20.7 points and 10.4 assists per game while shooting an impressive 49% from the field. His amazing numbers landed him an All-Star spot. During the 2023-24 season, through 43 games, he managed 21.8 points, 11.7 assists, and 3.0 rebounds per game on 49.2% shooting. During the All-Star Game, he was on fire and booked 32 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists while draining 10 treys.

Salary

Tyrese Haliburton is currently on a four-year, $17,878,995 contract that he signed as a rookie with the Sacramento Kings. As of now, his annual average salary is $4,469,749. For the 2023-24 season, he is going to earn $5,808,435. Considering the current scenario, he is likely to get a maximum extension.

Net Worth(2024)

Tyrese Haliburton has a net worth of $5 million in 2024.

FAQ

What is Tyrese Haliburton’s salary?

Tyrese Haliburton is going to earn $5,808,435 for the 2024-24 season.

Who is Tyrese Haliburton’s agent?

Tyrese Haliburton has multiple agents. He is represented by David Spahn and Aaron Mintz.

How many 3s does Tyrese average?

Tyrese Haliburton is nailing 3.2 triples per game for the 2023-24 season.

What is Tyrese Haliburton’s career high?

On November 30, 2023, Tyrese Haliburton dropped a career-high 44 points against the Miami Heat.