Anthony Edwards Stats vs Spurs: How Good Is ANT Man When Facing Gregg Popovich’s Team?

Anthony Edwards is having a breakthrough season this year as he is dishing career-best numbers. However, the one team that the 22-year-old loves facing anytime is definitely Gregg Popovich’s, San Antonio Spurs. ANT Man had some of his best performances against Spurs and even his career-high 49 points back in April 2022 was also against them. Edwards has faced coach Popovich’s team 13 times in his career so far and has an impressive stat line against the team that is charged with youngsters.

Of the 13 games that Edwards has played against the Spurs, he averages 20.4 points and 5.2 assists. ANT Man also manages an impressive three-point shooting percentage at 40.2 against the Spurs. On the defensive end of the court, the 2x NBA All-Star averages 5.4 rebounds. He also has 7 blocks and 14 steals while facing the Spurs 13 times in his career so far. Edwards is a promising youngster who is showing great potential for a shining future in the NBA.

Comparing his career stats to the ones against an opponent like the Spurs really puts things into perspective. He has played 277 games in the NBA so far where he averages 22.7 PPG, 5.1 RPG, and 4 APG. Edwards also has a field goal percentage of 44.6, 35.8 from the three-point line and a 78.7 free throw percentage.

In this season so far, he has taken these numbers up a notch and is one of the key reasons why the Minnesota Timberwolves are sitting at the pole position in the Western Conference.

Anthony Edwards is showing improvement this season

Edwards is averaging 26.3, 5.4, and 5.2 in points, rebounds, and assists this season so far. The 2020 1st pick has played 54 games for the Wolves this season and has an impressive free throw percentage of 83.3. His efforts to improve his game have also landed him in the top 15 on the KIA MVP Ladder.

Although there’s a lot of competition if Edwards wishes to move above the ranks on that list, for a 22-year-old, this seems like a great start to something bigger in future.

His field goal percentage, and three-point shooting percentage have also increased along with the player efficiency rating. Edwards has a 46.8 FG% and is also shooting 38.4 from the three-point line. His efficiency rating for the current season has also gone up to 19.8. The Wolves will be facing the Spurs tonight at the Target Center and ANT Man will be on the prowl to add to his impressive stat line.