“U Welcome”: Kevin Durant Trolls Nets Fans Once More After They Bash Him For His Lowlights In Brooklyn

The Brooklyn Nets recently hosted the Phoenix Suns at Barclays Center which ended in a 136-120 loss for the team. This was the first time Kevin Durant came back to Brooklyn after requesting a trade last season. KD’s homecoming game had some mixed reactions from fans in the arena. But one fan on Instagram decided to go the extra mile to troll Durant, only to be trolled by the Slim Reaper himself.

A video uploaded by a Brooklyn fan highlighted some of Durant’s low points in a Nets jersey. The video was a compilation of some missed game-winning shots, KD shooting air balls and his shortcomings on defense.

The post was intended to troll the tribute video Kevin Durant received from the Brooklyn Nets franchise. The user captioned the post, “Thanks for all the memories goat,” followed by two goat emojis. Durant decided to play along with a sarcastic reply to the post. The Phoenix Suns forward commented,

“U welcome.”

This whole ordeal started when a debate broke out on X arguing over the fact whether Kevin Durant deserved a tribute video from the Nets franchise or not. Durant had initially urged not to give him one.

But the Nets franchise went ahead and gave him one anyway. After seeing the clip, KD was visibly happy that his time in Brooklyn did not go unnoticed. He even reminisced and appreciated his time spent with the Nets as he spoke to a reporter after the game.

While fans may feel that Durant’s time in Brooklyn did not deserve any tribute, the two-time NBA champion was happy that his tenure with the Nets did get some recognition. As for the fan who made the post to troll KD, Durant’s calm and minimal response ended up backfiring on the Instagram user in the end.

Kevin Durant’s tenure with the Nets

No matter what fans feel about Kevin Durant’s time with the Nets, the 6’11 forward did try his best to work things out in Brooklyn. The Nets went all in and saw a newly formed ‘Big Three’ fail in front of their eyes.

In an interview, Durant emphasized how he tried to retain his fellow stars Kyrie Irving and James Harden. And despite KD’s efforts to salvage the team and the roster, it just did not work out in the end.

“We[KD, Kyrie, and Harden] didn’t have time together, that’s just it. Guys wanted to go their separate ways. We tried our hardest to salvage everything and bring everything. We had three, four different teams when I signed here until when I left.”

But despite his failure to bring a title to Brooklyn, Durant did cherish his time playing for the Brooklyn Nets.

“I mean, I had some great moments here. A lot of stuff that flew under the radar but everybody in this organization, my teammates, we understood what that moment was like. Something I’m always gonna remember is playing here.”

So, no matter how Brooklyn fans feel about Kevin Durant and his failed stint with the Nets, the Phoenix Suns forward only took away the positive things from his time there.