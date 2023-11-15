Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren Clashing Left Shaquille O’Neal Reliving 31-Year-Old ROTY Battle with Alonzo Mourning

Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren have set each other up for a ROTY fight for the ages through their first 11 NBA matches. The two players have come up with impressive numbers and appear to be unique talents that will continue to get better in the coming time. The competition between the two appears to have brought back some nostalgia for Shaquille O’Neal, who shared a video from his own rookie year, back during the 1992-93 season, on Instagram, originally shared by NBA History.

Advertisement

O’Neal was embroiled in a similarly epic ROTY race with fellow big man Alonzo Mourning which finished in his favor. Regardless, both the Magic and the Charlotte Hornets rookies were lauded for their performances and had a unique record to their name.

The two were the first rookie pair ever to have registered 150 points, 75 rebounds, and 20 blocks through their first 10 games. Chet and Wemby, via a thrilling start to the season, have become only the second pair of rookies to register such impressive numbers.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/Czo7FOIuWzk/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

O’Neal used the occasion to share a clip of his highlights from his rookie season. One of the most dominant players to ever play in the league, Shaq’s physicality proved to be an obvious problem on both ends of the court right from year 1.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBACelebsUpdate/status/1724639196558577869?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Shaq’s presence near the paint meant that he ended the season with 23.4 points and 13.9 rebounds per game, along with a whopping 3.5 blocks on average. Alonzo Mourning, despite losing out, had a rookie season to remember for himself as well. He finished with 21 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks per game as well, rather interestingly.

Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama’s first matchup proves to be anti-climactic

While both players have shown flashes of brilliance, Wembanyama’s team registered their 6th straight loss against the OKC Thunder. A 123-87 blowout win for the Thunder came off the back of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander taking over the match.

Advertisement

While Wemby produced his season-low of 8 points, Holmgren was also not at his best. He could only beat his ROTY competition by a single point and came back with 9 points, 3 assists, and 7 rebounds.

Holmgren and Wemby have both slotted straight into the starting lineups of their respective teams although the latter has a primary role in Popovich’s team. Still, the two players have different strengths, and while Wembanyama might have generated more hype, Holmgren has consistently proven that the current ROTY race will be a long-winding one.

While the first game between the two, according to Bleacher Report, left fans frustrated, both players are bound to come up with better performances in the coming time.