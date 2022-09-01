Barack Obama snubbed Steph Curry’s ’16 Warriors for Michael Jordan and the ’96 Bulls at the White House

Barrack Obama couldn’t resist pulling this little joke on Stephen Curry and crew during a 2015 press conference

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are a pretty good team, aren’t they?

Sure, there have been a few personnel changes since their first title win all the way back in 2015.

But the fact that this franchise could take so much criticism for being as dominant as it was, suffer consecutive major injuries to two of its 4 best players, have one of those players leave them, and still come back and win another NBA title just 2 years later, is saying something.

And that doesn’t even include the fact that their franchise player was out for a season as well, where they were the worst team in the NBA.

However, long before they were 2022 NBA champions, Barrack Obama had brought the team to the white house to honor them as the 2015 NBA champions.

During the 2015-16 season, Golden State had started out with a ridiculous 39-4 record, raising talks about them potentially being the greatest team of all time.

And when it came time to address their title win, it appears that then President Barrack Obama just couldn’t help but troll the team a little for it.

Let’s dive right into it, shall we?

Barrack Obama fakes giving the Warriors a massive compliment before hilariously shifting focus to a different team

In case you may not be aware, Barrack Obama is from the proud city of Chicago. So when it comes to the NBA, he is a staunch supporter of the Bulls.

Why do we say this?

No reason. Just keep it in mind, as you watch the YouTube clip below.

Ah yes. The sweet old scent of bias.

Does that matter to Steve Kerr though? Nope!

Even through the laptop screen, you can see the man blushing from ear to ear.

But then again, who wouldn’t? He got that compliment from the then-president of the United States after all.

