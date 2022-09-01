Basketball

Barack Obama snubbed Steph Curry’s ’16 Warriors for Michael Jordan and the ’96 Bulls at the White House

Barack Obama snubbed Steph Curry's '16 Warriors for Michael Jordan and the '96 Bulls at the White House
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 21 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
VALORANT's latest map, Pearl under a lot of scrutiny; PRX Benkai calls it "unrefined"
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
Barack Obama snubbed Steph Curry's '16 Warriors for Michael Jordan and the '96 Bulls at the White House
Barack Obama snubbed Steph Curry’s ’16 Warriors for Michael Jordan and the ’96 Bulls at the White House

Barrack Obama couldn’t resist pulling this little joke on Stephen Curry and crew during a…