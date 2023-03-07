“My Ex Didn’t Want me on Real Housewives”: Dating Michael Jordan’s Son, Larsa Pippen Calls out Scottie Pippen in Explosive Interview

One of the biggest dramas in the basketball world last year involved Larsa Pippen. The ex-wife of Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, Larsa made headlines when it was revealed she was dating Marcus Jordan. The son of her former husband’s teammate, Michael Jordan.

Since then, Larsa has been making the news regularly. It usually has to do with one of two things, her current relationship or her previous one. Most recently, she commented on her previous one, where she revealed that she initially left Real Housewives of Miami because of Scottie.

Larsa Pippen claims Scottie Pippen was the reason she initially left the Real Housewives of Miami

Back in 2011, Larsa Pippen was a star on the inaugural season of The Real Housewives of Miami. Unfortunately, she only stayed for one season before leaving. 10 years later, she is back on the show.

So, why did Larsa initially leave? Well, according to an explosive interview she recently did on the Way Up podcast with Angela Yee, it was all her ex’s fault. She claims that she left the show because Scottie Pippen did not want her on it.

“I feel like I was on, it was 12 years ago. I was like married, my kids were really young…it was hard and it was challenging because my ex didn’t really want me to be on the show. So, fast forward…I came back to the show because now my kids are older, I’m in Miami…so I figured, ‘Why not just do the show?'”

It’s clear to see that there is no love lost between Larsa and Scottie. The two aren’t on good terms and likely never will be, considering that Scottie seems to be copying her playbook.

Much like Larsa Pippen with Marcus Jordan, Scottie Pippen has been spotted with a younger woman

The reason why Larsa Pippen’s relationship with Marcus Jordan made the papers wasn’t just the fact that he happened to be Michael Jordan’s son. There was also a noticeable age gap. Well, it would seem that much like his ex-wife, Scottie Pippen has taken a page out of her book and seems to be dating a younger woman.

The saga between Larsa and Scottie continues to take the spotlight. As things stand, the end is nowhere in sight.

