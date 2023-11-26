“Being a Part of All the Banners!”: LeBron James Reflects Back on Playing ‘Last Few’ Games in Cleveland

Jun 5, 2016; Oakland, CA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) takes the ball up court during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors in game two of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

After going 2-1 at their three-game homestand, the Los Angeles Lakers fly to Cleveland for their first of four games on their road trip. Suiting up against the Cavaliers, the All-Star duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis lodged some incredible performances. After witnessing nine lead changes & ties, the contest ended 121-115 in the Lakers’ favor.

The Cavaliers had several things planned for LeBron James’ return to Cleveland. Not only did the franchise put up a “Welcome back LeBron” sign outside the locker room, but they even honored the 6ft 9” forward with a video tribute.

Returning to Cleveland was likely extremely special for the King. Spending 11 seasons with the organization over two stints, LBJ led them during their historic 2016 Championship run.

As James is nearing the end of his career, there are only a handful of more games remaining at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for him. Talking to a reporter during the postgame conference, Bron reflected upon his time with the Ohio side. Being grateful for having represented the city, LeBron said:

“It is always special coming back here… Spent 11 years here and been able to come back after my Miami stint and win a Championship here for this franchise, for this city… I think it was like a 52-year drought or something. That was something that I would never forget. No matter how old I get, I will always remember that moment… Being a part of pretty much all the banners… It’s pretty cool.”

LeBron James praises Anthony Davis following the Lakers’ win

There were several players, from both teams, who put up good stat lines. The Cavaliers witnessed Jarret Allen record a 21-point, 14-rebound double-double. Whereas, Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley combined for 40 points and 12 assists.

For the Lakers, seven out of the eight players who suited up, scored in double digits. LeBron James stuffed the stat sheet with 22 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks. However, it was Anthony Davis who was the undisputed star of the night.

AD recorded 32 points and was extremely effective on the defensive end with 13 rebounds, 2 steals, and 3 blocks. A glorious performance resulted in LBJ praising the Brow. Following the win, King James spoke highly of his All-Star counterpart:

“We expect a lot from AD. We want him to be aggressive, offensively, at the same time, anchor our defense. Tonight was a AD game. I thought defensively… he did a great job… AD was big time tonight for us.”

Even Darvin Ham recognized the aggressive mindset that the Brow approached tonight’s contest.

AD has been inconsistent throughout the season. However, his stats are still visually appealing – 22.1 points and 12.1 rebounds. Leading the Purple & Gold to clinch their 10th win of the campaign, Davis’ impressive outing has allowed them to move up to the #7 seed in the West.