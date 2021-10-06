“Ben Simmons’ Ritz-Carlton residence in Philly listed for $3.1 million”: Sixers superstar takes latest step to stay clear of Philadelphia after $360,000 fine for missing preseason game

Ben Simmons has listed his downtown Philadelphia crash pad and first Philly residence on the real estate market for $3.1 million.

It is becoming increasingly clear that the Philadelphia 76ers have reached an impasse with regards to their point guard situation. Ben is in absolutely no mood to don a Sixers jersey in his life ever again.

The no. 1 pick from the 2016 NBA Draft was tipped to become one of the league’s most dominant athletes. He’d displayed some truly unicorn-like attributes as a rookie, leading to a ton of people getting excited about his prospects.

However, Simmons has steadfastly refused to work on the most important component of basketball – shooting. He posts offseason videos of himself shooting long-range shots against defenders who’d get played off LA Fitness courts. That seems to be the extent of his ‘bag’.

His refusal to shoot the ball is one thing, but his complete disregard for looking at the bucket and his terrible free throw percentage this past postseason have put his trade and contract value at an all-time low.

As a result, it has become very difficult for Daryl Morey to enact a viable trade that lands the Sixers championship-level assets. And without such a deal, the Sixers’ POBO is likely to continue fining Ben for abstaining from team activities.

Ben Simmons takes latest step to stay clear of Philadelphia after $360,000 fine for missing preseason game

Simmons incurred a fine amounting to over $360,000 for missing their first preseason game of the year. This means that Ben has already forfeited nearly $2 million in team fines by the Sixers.

He may be a decamillionaire at the moment, but no one wants to continue seeing financial statements in the red for too long. Lucky for the Aussie, because he has a few assets he can lay off to keep up his net worth.

Given his impending move from Philly, it’s made increasing sense for him to now place his old homes on the market. And that’s what he’s begun doing – Ben started by listing his first home in the Ritz-Carlton Residency today.

The property is listed for sale at a price of $3.1 million – over $600,000 more than the $2.5 million he paid in 2017.

Ben Simmons has listed his Ritz-Carlton residence of Philadelphia for $3.1M, per @PhillyInquirer. ➖ 3,079 sq. ft, 3 BR, 4.5 BA

➖ Purchased for $2.54M in 2018 Simmons owns another home in the Moorestown area. The 76ers have begun fining him about $360K for each game he misses. pic.twitter.com/F6ZLBBxuEz — Front Office Sports (@FOS) October 5, 2021

Whether or not he cashes his paychecks for the rest of this season, Ben clearly has enough assets to eat those fines. It remains to be seen who blinks first in this staredown between him and the Sixers organization.