“Bet You $200 I’ll 21–0 You!”: Drawing Michael Jordan Comparisons, Anthony Edwards’ Gambling and ‘Compulsive Competitiveness’ Resemble 6x NBA Champion

Feb 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) and guard Patrick Beverley (22) talk with referee JB DeRosa (right) during the first half against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

During his time on Gilbert Arenas’s podcast, ‘Gil’s Arena’, Patrick Beverly, has very high praises for USA’s No.10, Anthony Edwards. Pat Bev mentions that Edwards is addicted to competition, much like greats such as Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. Explaining how much he admires the 22-year-old, Beverley recently revealed a peculiar habit of Ant’s, which admittedly, only makes the Jordan and Kobe comparisons harder to deny.

Micheal Jordan has been competitive in every endeavor he dabbled in. It was well known that Chicago Bulls flights in the 1990s would be something akin to casinos, with players putting thousands of dollars in the pot. Of course, there weren’t many, if any who earned as much as Jordan. So, to win against the individuals who did not want to bet thousands of dollars, MJ even bet as low as $1 just to win against the rest of the clan. When questioned why he wanted to do it, he said the following.

“So I can say I have your money in my pocket.”

Patrick Beverley explains Anthony Edwards’s competitive edge.

Patrick Beverley played with Edwards during his tenure with the Minnesota Timberwolves and mentioned that he bears signs of a young MJ. He explained that the young star is competitive in everything he does on and off the court, just like MJ.

We play Madden, you know everybody likes to think that they are good Madden Players, you know, we played Madden. and ANT puts in a bet, “He’s mad, i bet $100 – $200 and i beat you 21-0″ Pat Says,” 21-0 you are not going to beat me, nah that’s not happening, and then 21, next game 21 and i scored one touchdown, all right i bet back (ANT said), 21 and that boy is addicted to competition and i like that”.

Pat Bev further went on to say that he loves that side of Anthony Edwards. Further, he explained that despite Anthony being 22 years old, he neither smokes nor drinks. His only focus seems to be to beat whoever he plays against.

His obsession with competition is unusual, especially considering the mentality of the more recent players. It is no wonder that Edwards is already getting compared to Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

Edwards has a bright future ahead of him

Anthony Edwards plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves and signed a five-year, $260 million contract last year. Bev mentions his belief that ANT will be a superstar in the coming years. But he also makes it clear that for him to reach his full potential, he needs to get out of the small market team like the Minnesota Timberwolves,

He will get out of Minnesota,” Beverley said. “That’s just what happens. That’s no disrespect to Minnesota. It’s just, with that personality, he can change the world of basketball.” Obviously, it has to be. For him to get the most. I played in Minnesota. This is no diss to Minnesota. This is no diss to small-market teams, but he is the type of player that you need to see him. And there’s no way Minnesota should have nine, 10 TV games”

According to Bev, he needs to be showcased on National Television as most of the small market teams get fewer TV slots, and for the upcoming season, the Wolves have just 10 out of the total 82 games for the regular season.