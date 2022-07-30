Basketball

Billionaire Michael Jordan’s sons lost $85,000 in a mad 24 hours spree in Las Vegas

Billionaire Michael Jordan’s sons lost $85,000 in a mad 24 hours spree in Las Vegas
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 21 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
Giannis Antetokounmpo ‘I am too cheap’ comment on hearing LeBron James’ $1.5 million spending to up his game
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
Billionaire Michael Jordan’s sons lost $85,000 in a mad 24 hours spree in Las Vegas
Billionaire Michael Jordan’s sons lost $85,000 in a mad 24 hours spree in Las Vegas

Michael Jordan may like Las Vegas but his sons sure did love it back in…