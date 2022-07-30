Billionaire Michael Jordan’s sons lost $85,000 in a mad 24 hours spree in Las Vegas

Michael Jordan may like Las Vegas but his sons sure did love it back in the year 2010

Michael Jordan is the greatest player of all time, still.

Given just how amazing he was, it makes sense that the man is known across the world for the great feats he achieved during his playing days with the Bulls. But, what isn’t recognized enough, is his business acumen.

As a player, the man had countless different endorsement deals, all of which he honored almost flawlessly. But, it is his business since his retirement that has taken him to the heights of being a billionaire, with an astounding net worth of $1.8 billion.

Now, that is really, really good for a world of reasons. But one of them, and some would say the most important, is the ability to spend that money. And in 2010, boy did Michael Jordan’s sons do just that.

Let’s dive right into it, shall we?

Also Read: $190 million worth Klay Thompson’s ‘Bahamas and NBA Champs’ IG post won’t sit well with Kevin Durant, Giannis, and co.

Michael Jordan’s sons had quite the night out in Las Vegas, spending $50,000 on a single Saturday

Your eyes aren’t fooling you. It really was that much, DURING A SINGLE DAY.

You don’t believe us? Well, here is what Elliott Pohnl of Bleacher Report had to say on the matter.

“According to TerezOwens.com, the Jordans spent at least $35,000 at Haze Nightclub and Liquid Pool Lounge.

Marcus Jordan tweeted that the total for Saturday alone exceeded $50,000.”

Let’s cut the brothers some slack here. At the end of the day, no matter who anybody is, they’re going to have some financially insane days.

But, then again, most of them don’t include spending the equivalent of an amount most people wouldn’t earn in a long, long time, maybe even ever.

Also Read: “It looked like Michael Jordan was glowing!”: 6′ Allen Iverson’s heartfelt tribute to Bulls idol in his Hall of Fame induction speech