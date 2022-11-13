“Boy Grabbed My Whole Leg!”: Iman Shumpert Calls Out Stephen Curry’s Moving Screeners in Cavs-Warriors Flashback

June 7, 2015; Oakland, CA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert (4) moves the ball against the defense of Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first half in game two of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors have won 4 championships off of Stephen Curry and his ability to navigate screens better than anybody has in the history of the NBA. You rarely see Curry wave off a screen and try to break a defender down on his own to get a shot off.

With how great Curry’s conditioning is, Steve Kerr knew he had something once he took on the coaching job for the Warriors. Soon enough, defenders were getting hit with Andrew Bogut on one side and David Lee on the other in the same possession just so Steph could get a single shot off.

His gravity with him on the ball is so extraordinary that it’s almost impossible to not double team him. He uses this to his advantage as him getting doubled off a screen usually leads to the screener slipping out and rim-running, leading to a 4-on-3 advantage.

Iman Shumpert hilariously calls out Stephen Curry and his army of screeners

Iman Shumpert has had a lot of battles with the Golden State Warriors with the highest stakes on the line. One of the great storytellers in the league, Shump knows firsthand what it’s like to run into one of those patented Dubs screens.

While on Twitter, he would come across a video that perfectly showcased just the Warriors got away with moving screens when trying get Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson open. He would then hilariously call out Lee for grabbing his entire leg in the process of screening.

Lol my boy grabbed my whole leg I was so confused https://t.co/i4Kmwrn3GO — Iman. (@imanshumpert) November 12, 2022

Of course, the moving screen wasn’t called and Curry drained a left wing three over Matthew Dellavedova. This however, is the essence of what the Warriors offense looks like. Rarely has the 2x MVP ever had a PnR partner. Instead, when a pick is set, it’s him who the bucket is set up for, not the guy who set the pick.

Stephen Curry and the Warriors have had the same formula for over half a decade

As mentioned above, the formula for how the Golden State Warriors operate on offense is very simple. They play 5-out basketball for the most part and when it comes time to get either one of Curry or Thompson open, a flurry of screens are set at the perimeter.

Going under screens is absolute no-no when guarding Steph and his quickness off a screen makes going over screens close to possible to guard. The Dubs have laid out a system where they have either Klay or Poole on either side of Curry so when their man comes to help out on him, he can dish to a sharpshooter beside him.

The offense is simple and yet deadly simply because of one man.

