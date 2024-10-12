Bradley Beal Forced Suns Rookies To Boast ‘Pink Sparkly Backpacks’

It’s quite difficult for rookies to escape the inevitable rookie duties that are ‘graciously’ bestowed upon them by their team’s veterans. Bradley Beal, who has been in the NBA for well over a decade, now has the responsibility of dishing out these ‘duties’. Safe to say that the Suns’ Oso Ighodaro was on the receiving end of it.

Advertisement

In an interview with Suns reporters, the Marquette alum revealed how Beal had been forcing him and the other rookies to wear ‘pink sparkly backpacks’. Carrying the rest of the team’s bags is almost a rite of passage for rookies and guys like Oso and Ryan Dunn seem to be game for it all.

“We gotta carry those pink backpacks around. Brad was up here talking about his list of duties for us. He got the snacks for us but he put them in pink sparkly backpacks.”

“Brad has been a great vet other than the backpack.” Backpack? “We’ve got to carry those pink backpacks around. … He got the snacks for us, but he put them in pink sparkly backpacks we have to carry around.” Oso Ighodaro on Bradley Beal’s duties for the Suns rookies. #Suns pic.twitter.com/dgaXNZJiDf — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) October 11, 2024

The Phoenix Suns X account took note of these backpacks as well as they showcased them on their socials. It’s refreshing to see rookies who take these moments with their veterans in stride.

It isn’t all hazing between the vets and rooks as Oso praised Bradley Beal and his leadership ad nauseum. “They’re [Bradley and Tyus Jones] always there for us. Never get frustrated with us. Hearing that like ‘good play rook’, something like that when you get in the game, means a lot.”

The Suns certainly have a different energy coming into the 2024-25 campaign. Beal addressed this as well saying the vibes were completely different from last year. This could be attributed to the injection of youth into the mix or Mike Budenholzer’s new staff or perhaps even both. Regardless of what it is, it seems to be working.

Bradley Beal was subjected to a bit of rookie hazing in 2012-13

Knowing Bradley Beal is now a certified veteran is enough to have one ponder over their own mortality. When he was a rookie during the 2012-13 season however, he wasn’t exempt from a couple rookie duties here and there.

During the Washington Wizards’ media availability prior to the start of their campaign in ‘12-13, Beal was questioned on potential hazing. Off the bat, Beal knew who was going to be hazing him the most on that squad.

“Nene, the most out of everybody. Better watch out for him. I’m looking forward to it, I can feel the hazing already from him. Ever since day 1 he’s called me rookie. He hasn’t even called me by my name yet.”

It was also reported by the Washington Post at the time that Trevor Ariza indulged in a bit of fun with Brad as well. He would ask him to tie his shoes for him and if they were already tied, he’d ask him to untie them and tie them again.