“Calling me the best player in the world will hold me back; I can’t be fake”: Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals an unorthodox mindset to constantly improve his game

Giannis, ‘The Greek Freak’, averaged 35.2 points, 13.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.8 blocks, and was named NBA Finals MVP by unanimous vote.

The season started with Brooklyn Nets being the favorite to win it all and ended with Giannis and Milwaukee Bucks lifting the Larry O’Brien trophy.

The 2021 NBA play-offs was arguably the best play-offs of the decade. Even Finals looked like a treat when the Western Conference Champions and regular season number 1 seed, Phoenix Suns were leading 2-0, but then Giannis began to hunt them game after game and Bucks won the series 4-2.

Just when Chris Paul had his hands inches away from the Championship, after struggling to play in the finals for 15 seasons, Giannis snatched it from him.

Also read: “If an old player can produce, what’s your problem?!”: Vince Carter reacts with passion as Lakers head coach Frank Vogel reveals he detests the ‘old’ narrative around his team

At 26 Giannis is the youngest to win 2 MVPs, Defensive Player of the Year and Finals MVP

With those feats he’s already having his name in the Hall of Fame if he stops playing today. Add a championship to those achievements, nobody this young has ever led their franchise that drafted them, to a championship without having a second big name All-star. That is not a shot at his teammates at all.

Both Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday were great in some matches, decent in others. Giannis however, carried them to the championship when it seemed far off.

It seems as though the recent NBA players rankings, by the ESPN has made Antetokounmpo restless.

ESPN’s Top 10 players for the 2021-22 Season: 1.) Kevin Durant

2.) Giannis Antetokounmpo

3.) LeBron James

4.) Luka Doncic

5.) Steph Curry

6.) Nikola Jokic

7.) Joel Embiid

8.) Damian Lillard

9.) Anthony Davis

10.) James Harden — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) September 24, 2021

Has it been years too late for ESPN to put KD up there? ESPN did ignite a fire by putting up this list but everyone in the league knows who the best player in the league is. Giannis might or might not be irritated by those rankings but his statements do sound like he is going to start the 2021-22 season like he ended the last one.

Giannis Antetokounmpo on COSMOTE TV: “I can’t be fake. I am Giannis. But calling me MVP, calling me champ, calling me the best player in the world, is something that might hold me back. And I don’t want anything holding me back. I want to look forward and be better” — Eurohoops (@Eurohoopsnet) September 24, 2021

Giannis also talked about his famous banter with James Harden

Giannis Antetokounmpo on COSMOTE TV about the Harden “no skill” comment: “First of all, Harden never mentioned my name. I have seen this video, about one year later. I think what he meant was that if he was also a 7footer, jumped and dunk, it would have been easier for him”. — Eurohoops (@Eurohoopsnet) September 24, 2021

This Giannis-Harden saga is what NBA needs, as there aren’t any dramatized rivalries among opponents like the good old days. Adding KD to it, these rankings might just have started one.

Also read: “Jimmy Butler asked Kyle Lowry to be the godfather of his newborn daughter”