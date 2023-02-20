“Charles Barkley, Are You Drunk?” Shaquille O’Neal Calls Out 60 Year Old Chuck For Inebriated Response

Charles Barkley once said that he didn’t want to die on television. What he meant was, he didn’t want to dedicate his retirement years to being an old man on ‘Inside the NBA’. He had been saying for the longest time that he would retire before turning 60 years old. Well, he turned 60 today and he’s still very much a part of TNT.

In fact, Chuck, Shaquille O’Neal, Ernie Johnson, and Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith all signed contracts worth between $100-200 million this past offseason with Turner Sports to be kept around for at least another decade.

So, instead of Chuck retiring at 60, he’s hilariously been roped into 10 more years of NBA analysis on national television. Considering the fact that he’s being compensated extremely well, he probably doesn’t have all too much of a problem with being on air.

Shaquille O’Neal asks Charles Barkley if he’s drunk

Charles Barkley celebrated 6 complete decades on Earth today during the All-Star Game in Salt Lake City and it’s safe to say that he might’ve indulged in some alcohol prior or during the ASG festivities. This came to light when he hilariously dragged out his words for if there were any bad picks amongst the All-Stars.

Shaquille O’Neal immediately confronted his co-host, asking him if he’s drunk and if so, what has he been drinking. Chuck would then blame it on the mic.

Shaq asks if Chuck is drunk pic.twitter.com/Pfu8Q2jQsp — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) February 20, 2023

In all fairness, Barkley seemed to be quite normal throughout the rest of the evening so he might’ve actually had a shoddy microphone that stretched out his words to make it seem as though he may be a bit tipsy.

Then again, he did tell Kenny to get his ‘black a** fingers’ off his birthday cake. So perhaps there might’ve been a bit of alcohol intake from his side.

Charles Barkley told Kenny smith to get his black ass fingers off his cake on live national tv lmaooo pic.twitter.com/83d393CLPr — John (@iam_johnw) February 20, 2023

Charles Barkley roasts Utah

Charles Barkley may have found another city other than San Antonio to take shots at as he hilariously went in on Salt Lake City for just how boring he found it. Barkley hilariously claimed that everybody in Utah would go to heaven just because of how boring it was live there.

“These people going to heaven. Ain’t nothing to do in this boring ass city. It’s a great city, but ain’t nothing to do here. Can’t smoke, can’t drink. These people going to heaven.” Charles Barkley on Salt Lake City 😂pic.twitter.com/sLjqYykBse — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 20, 2023

