HomeSearch

“Charles Barkley, Are You Drunk?” Shaquille O’Neal Calls Out 60 Year Old Chuck For Inebriated Response

Samir Mehdi
|Published 20/02/2023

“Charles Barkley, Are You Drunk?” Shaquille O’Neal Calls Out 60 Year Old Chuck For Inebriated Response

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley
Credit: USA Today Sports

Charles Barkley once said that he didn’t want to die on television. What he meant was, he didn’t want to dedicate his retirement years to being an old man on ‘Inside the NBA’. He had been saying for the longest time that he would retire before turning 60 years old. Well, he turned 60 today and he’s still very much a part of TNT. 

In fact, Chuck, Shaquille O’Neal, Ernie Johnson, and Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith all signed contracts worth between $100-200 million this past offseason with Turner Sports to be kept around for at least another decade. 

So, instead of Chuck retiring at 60, he’s hilariously been roped into 10 more years of NBA analysis on national television. Considering the fact that he’s being compensated extremely well, he probably doesn’t have all too much of a problem with being on air.

Also read: Honoring XXX Tentacion’s Memory, Shaquille O’Neal and Shaunie’s son, Myles B O’Neal Once Dressed up as the Rapper

Shaquille O’Neal asks Charles Barkley if he’s drunk 

Charles Barkley celebrated 6 complete decades on Earth today during the All-Star Game in Salt Lake City and it’s safe to say that he might’ve indulged in some alcohol prior or during the ASG festivities. This came to light when he hilariously dragged out his words for if there were any bad picks amongst the All-Stars. 

Shaquille O’Neal immediately confronted his co-host, asking him if he’s drunk and if so, what has he been drinking. Chuck would then blame it on the mic.

In all fairness, Barkley seemed to be quite normal throughout the rest of the evening so he might’ve actually had a shoddy microphone that stretched out his words to make it seem as though he may be a bit tipsy.

Then again, he did tell Kenny to get his ‘black a** fingers’ off his birthday cake. So perhaps there might’ve been a bit of alcohol intake from his side.

Charles Barkley roasts Utah 

Charles Barkley may have found another city other than San Antonio to take shots at as he hilariously went in on Salt Lake City for just how boring he found it. Barkley hilariously claimed that everybody in Utah would go to heaven just because of how boring it was live there.

Also read: WATCH: Shaquille O’Neal Showed off Incredible Handles and Shooting Touch vs Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas at All-Star practice

About the author
Samir Mehdi

Samir Mehdi

Samir Mehdi is an NBA Editor at The Sportsrush. Ever since he was 13 years old, he’s been obsessed with the game of basketball. From watching Kobe Bryant’s highlights on YouTube to now, analyzing and breaking down every single game on League Pass, Samir’s passion for the game is unwavering. He's a complete basketball junkie who not only breaks down current games but also keenly watches ones from the 60s’ and 70s’ while also reading comprehensive books on the history of the league. Samir’s life revolves around basketball and he hopes that shows in his work. Aside from work, he loves to spend time in the gym and with his friends at social gatherings.

Read more from Samir Mehdi