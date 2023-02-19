Honoring XXX Tentacion’s Memory, Shaquille O’Neal and Shaunie’s son, Myles B O’Neal Once Dressed up as the Rapper

Shaquille O’Neal has an eclectic bunch of kids. From academically high-flying Taahirah to NBA hopeful Shareef. There is no lack of talent within the family. But when it comes to the weird, nobody can top Myles B O’Neal. The middle child.

Myles is if Shaq was free-spirited. And while the Lakers legend might actually be that open, we don’t think he holds a candle to Myles.

The middle child, who is also a DJ loves to be in the spotlight. His Twitter will tell you the kind of things he likes. And to top it all off, he is a Lakers fan.

But, his most memorable moment in media was perhaps his impersonation of a rapper. And boy, do they look alike!

Honoring XXX Tentacion’s memory, Shaquille O’Neal’s son, Myles B O’Neal once dressed up as the rapper for Halloween

Just take a look at this short clip of Myles B O’Neal on Halloween in 2018. And tell us that you don’t see the uncanny resemblance between him and XXX Tentacion.

Shaquille and Shaunie O’Neal’s son Myles dressed up as XXXTentacion for Halloween pic.twitter.com/36UJhGRtH5 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) October 28, 2018

It is almost unmistakable and you might even think we pranked you with XXX’s video. But we assure you, it is Myles.

He decided to play as the famous rapper who passed away in June of that year. A worthy tribute and one that we think is top-notch.

Myles is a DJ and he played in the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl party

We did tell you Myles is an eclectic one. So, if you go to his Twitter, you will see that Myles is a DJ. And for any budding artist, opening for a big act signals that you are on the right track.

For the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl party, Myles opened for The Chainsmokers and Machine Gun Kelly.

Opening for these men, SuperBowl O’Neal coming in hot! https://t.co/mR1KLtQX19 — Myles B O’Neal (@MylesBONeal) February 7, 2023

Talk about big names. He is following in his dad Shaquille or DJ Diesel’s footsteps. We will keep you updated on more from Myles, stay tuned to this space.

