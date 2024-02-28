“Charles Barkley I Want a Rematch”: ‘Losing’ $75,000, DJ Khaled Makes ‘Epic Comeback’ Against NBA Legend

Charles Barkley and DJ Khaled engaged in a charity best-of-three Par 3 challenge during 2024 Capital One’s ‘The Match’. Initially, it was supposed to be a single Par 3 challenge but Khaled wanted more after losing the first contest. For the first one, a $25,000 price tag was chosen and the loser had to contribute to the First Tee charity. To make matters more interesting, DJ Khaled put a $50,000 side bet, which meant $75000 to the First Tee charity pot after the first Par 3.

Advertisement

Throughout the contest, Khaled kept saying, “I’m gonna win this” and talked a lot of trash to Barkley while keeping it respectful. Meanwhile, after some initial exchanges, Barkley went about his business.

During the first Par 3, Barkley managed to get closer and ultimately putt the ball in the hole after some shaky hits. Khaled, who was heard saying, “No one can outputt me”, couldn’t finish the deal. Thus, Barkley won the first Par 3 contest. However, Khaled wanted revenge after losing a total of $75000.

Advertisement

“50,000 on the side bet for charity for the kids. And how much 25000? Young World congratulations you won. Charles Barkley, I want a rematch,” stated DJ Khaled.

In this laughter-fest affair, Khaled did manage to win the next two challenges and made a comeback from 0-1. Throughout the process, the record producer acknowledged how great it was to play with an NBA legend like Charles Barkley. This wasn’t the first time that the NBA 1987 rebounding leader was playing a top-flight celebrity during Capitol One’s ‘The Match’.

Charles Barkley loves betting on golf

Barkley has bet on a ton of golf games before, after all, he used to engage in such contests with Michael Jordan regularly, well into their retirement, before they had their falling off. These habits have been also reflected in his involvement with “The Match”, however, the one-on-one events here are focused upon charity.

In 2020, at the peak of COVID-19, Barkley and Tom Brady engaged in a $50,000 bet. The Inside the NBA analyst challenged the NFL legend to hit the ball in the putting green. Brady failed to achieve the goal and Barkley didn’t have to lose $50,000. However, the former Buccaneers player managed to land the ball in the greens and asked Barkley to “shut up”.

Apart from the Brady challenge, the Chuckster had an even more intriguing match-up. In 2020, he went against Warriors superstar Stephen Curry whose prolific golfing skills have earned him further acclaim. With a price tag of $5,40,000 on the line, Barkley managed to defeat Curry , who was an overwhelming favorite to win the contest. Thanks to his decades-long experience in the sport, the 1993 NBA MVP can hold his own.