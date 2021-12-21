“Stephen Curry was breaking the 3-point record in New York, Ayesha Curry was on Tinder trying to get noticed”: NBA Twitter reacts to reports of the Warriors superstar and his wife having an open marriage

Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha Curry have long been the model NBA couple. However, recent reports suggest that they aren’t your storybook man and wife.

The Curry family has been hit by a spate of unflattering reports through the year 2021. While Steph was in electric form to finish off 2020-21, his team failed to qualify for the playoffs, losing both play-in games.

His brother Seth was quietly one of the Sixers’ biggest offensive contributors. But Ben Simmons’ meltdown and a blown game 7 meant that his summer ended on a low too.

Things went from bad to worse in August when Dell and Sonya Curry’s separation was revealed to the public. Accusations of infidelity were made on both sides, with Steph’s mother Sonya being linked to Dell’s Virginia Tech college friend and retired NFL player Stephen Johnson.

Steph publicly sided with his mother as the details of the separation and the divide in the family made the rounds of the news cycles. And now, things have become even more ‘spicy’, as gossip-makers would put it.

NBA Twitter reacts to reports of Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry having an open marriage

MSN.com, in addition to a couple of gossip magazines, reported this morning that the model NBA couple could well be having a polyamorous relationship.

According to an Instagram story by a page called Deuxmoi, Ayesha and Steph have their own separate side-flings. This source claims to have knowledge of these, adding his shock at the dissonance between this and their public image.

This same story is now doing the rounds of NBA Twitter. And people’s Twitter fingers can be truly merciless when it comes to matters of extramarital affairs.

Steph curry was breaking the nba 3 pt record in New York while Ayesha was on tinder trying to get noticed pic.twitter.com/V81qdl9n4v — jw (@iam_johnw2) December 21, 2021

Ayesha Curry been saying she wanted other men’s attention for years so this ain’t even surprising — Bearded Shinobi of the South (@_Homer_Pimpson) December 21, 2021

Jada Pinkett Smith and Ayesha Curry after having their open marriages exposed in 2021 pic.twitter.com/0KZpAvo1i6 — Thee_Hottest_Takes (@SunHot_Takes) December 21, 2021