"Coach gave Canon the ball and he asked 'Where's the hoop?'... He's a Curry, he knows what's up": Warriors' Stephen Curry describes how his son Canon gave rookie Jonathan Kuminga the game-ball on his NBA Debut

Warriors’ Stephen Curry describes how rookie Jonathan Kuminga received the game-ball from his son Canon Curry

The Golden State Warriors are back on their winning ways. They took down the OKC Thunder 103-82 tonight. With this win, they move on to a 5-1 record. After the loss against the Grizzlies, the Warriors took care of the ball better and emphasized their defense. Although they still committed 16 turnovers, they did a better job on defending the ball and moving on the floor. The Warriors also addressed their non-Curry minutes issue.

Also Read: “It’s been so satisfying to watch the game without all those bullsh*t calls!”: Warriors’ Draymond Green is really pleased with the new NBA rule changes

Stephen Curry led the scoring charge for the Dubs. After having a very quiet 1st half, Curry exploded for 15 in the 3rd quarter, finishing the game with 20 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists. Draymond Green scored 14 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, and dished 8 assists. Warriors’ star rookie and #7 draft pick, Jonathan Kuminga made his NBA debut tonight. He played for 6 minutes, scored 3 points, and dished an assist.

Stephen Curry describes how Canon Curry gave the game ball to Jonathan Kuminga

Being the kid of the Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry does have its own perks. Tonight, after the game, Curry met his family before heading to the locker room. He took Canon along with him to the locker room.

Also Read: “Love the way Carmelo Anthony said ‘Licataa’”: Wu-Tang Clan legend, Raekwon, and the Lakers star chop it over wine in the latest edition of ‘What’s In Your Glass’

During the press conference, Stephen Curry described how Jonathan Kuminga was given the game ball. It was handed to him by none other than Canon Curry. The transaction wasn’t very simple though. The coach gave Canon the ball to pass to Kuminga, and the first thing Canon asked was ‘Where’s the hoop?’

Curry laughed about the same, and said, “Yeah, he’s one of mine. He’s a Curry. He knows what’s up.”

Canon gave Kuminga the game ball, but he asked where the hoop was first 😂 pic.twitter.com/WCBzVmBjV9 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 31, 2021

It would be a fun experience for Canon to interact with all the personnel in the locker room. His love for the sport would only continue to grow as he keep growing older.