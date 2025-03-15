“Corny Nuggets Fans Booing the 55th Overall Pick”: LeBron James’ Son Bronny Getting Booed in Denver Has NBA Fans Irate

Mar 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James Jr. (9) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets guard Jalen Pickett (24) guards in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent and more were missing in action on Friday night against the Nuggets. This set the platform for Bronny James, who averages less than five minutes per game, to spend some more time on the floor. But when Bronny entered the game in the first quarter, he was booed in the Ball Arena.

In the usual course of action, we wouldn’t see Bronny step on the floor so early. The Lakers have performed brilliantly over the last few weeks, going 7-3 in the last 10 games. In a team led by superstars like LBJ and Luka, putting the 20-year-old on the floor so early wouldn’t be in the team’s best interests.

However, the 55th pick is doing well in the G-League. He is averaging 20.6 points, 5.1 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. But his NBA numbers aren’t there yet. He still has a lot of work to do and Bronny is steadily moving towards it. As a result, he isn’t getting exposure so early into the games.

But Friday night was different. The 55th pick joined in with four minutes to go in the first quarter.

Bronny's numbers in the g league are pretty good pic.twitter.com/aDEmEJU4Gu — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) March 15, 2025

While he doesn’t pose any threat to a team as loaded with talent as the Nuggets, fans still booed him. Responding to a clip of Bronny being booed, a fan wrote, “Corny nuggets fan booing the 55th overall pick.” The move didn’t make sense as Bronny doesn’t check any of the boxes on the list of requirements to dislike a player.

Corny nuggets fan booing the 55th overall pick 🤣 — W (@Goat23123) March 15, 2025

Another fan called the Denver supporters “special” for not thinking straight. Booing a player who is going to spend only a few minutes on the floor and probably won’t do any damage is rare. The fan wrote, “Nuggets fans are special lmao nobody else low enough to boo Bronny.”

Nuggets fans are special lmao nobody else low enough to boo Bronny — 👑🐐 (@LukaToBron) March 15, 2025

One fan called the Nuggets fans “miserable” for stooping so low. They wrote, “Nuggets fans are so miserable they even boo’d bronny.”

Nuggets fans are so miserable they even boo'd bronny — Melissa (@Lisserboo) March 15, 2025

As surprising as it is to witness people booing Bronny, the dislike towards the youngster isn’t new. Bronny gets hated on because it’s a common belief that he made his way into the league because he’s privileged. Being LeBron’s son, he got an easy entry while more talented players are still struggling to make a name for themselves.

But is it really Bronny’s fault? Absolutely not. Bronny is doing the best he can in this scenario – putting his head down and working on his game. Soon after stepping on the floor, the 20-year-old drained a corner three with Nikola Jokic contesting his shot.

BRONNY SINKS THE CORNER THREE 🎯 pic.twitter.com/HoRCxnwBNu — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 15, 2025

Bronny spent 16 minutes on the floor for five points and two rebounds. He still has a long way to go before he becomes a serious threat in the NBA, but for now, the rookie is doing well in the G League.