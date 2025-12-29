“Couldn’t Get a Rebound”: Steph Curry Drops Bitter Truth on Warriors’ Heartbreaking OT Loss vs. Raptors

Stephen Curry’s best efforts in offense couldn’t help the Golden State Warriors get over the line in their Sunday fixture against the Toronto Raptors, pushing them back to .500. It was painful for the Dubs, especially the ending and Curry attributed their loss to their lack of fire on the board.

The four-time NBA champion, after the game, lamented over this loss by pointing out how they struggled to get rebounds and committed too many turnovers. It’s something that the Warriors have struggled with for a long time, especially giving the ball away.

Toronto simply looked like a team that wanted to win this game more badly than Golden State did, and Curry felt that they couldn’t match their intensity at all.

In the post-match press conference, Curry was asked why the Warriors lost. A blunt question, which prompted Steph to give a bult answer. “Couldn’t get a rebound,” he said, before being further probed on how ‘deflating’ it was to lose a game the same way they have several times this season.

“We win as a team, we lost as a team,” Curry added. “The idea of securing possessions and just getting a shot at the rim, we’ve all got to figure out how to do that. Twenty turnovers isn’t going to cut it.”

A 37-year-old Curry scored 39 points on the night. Draymond Green scored 21, and Jimmy Butler scored 19. On any other night, it should have led to a victory. But on Sunday, their rebounding game looked completely off, and they invited Toronto to score way too many times, particularly in the closing stages and overtime.

As Curry pointed out, their turnovers gave the Raptors 14 extra attempts at scoring a basket, and at this level, that’s ridiculous.

Golden State’s 141-127 loss means they’re now 16-16, and flirting dangerously with dropping out of the play-in positions. What solves this team’s issue? Steve Kerr took responsibility for the defeat immediately after the game. But the players have to show more heart while defending the ball and going for it on rebounds.