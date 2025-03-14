Damian Lillard Refuses To Call Jericho Sims ‘Jumpman’ Due To Michael Jordan

While the initials ‘MJ’ might not immediately be attributed to the Michael Jordan because of Michael Jackson, there is only one Jumpman. Jordan has stamped his identity all over that name through his style of play and then the iconic Jumpman logo. The impact is such that Damian Lillard won’t let his teammate go as Jumpman.

After clinching an important win against the Lakers, Dame sat down for the post-game presser. There, he was asked about Jericho Sims, the 26-year-old center who joined the Bucks last month as part of a multi-team trade.

Dame recalled talking to Sims for the first time right before the All-Star break. Till that time, he thought that Sims didn’t like talking to people because he hadn’t seen him engage with anyone. From there, their friendship started growing strong. Like most friendships, Lillard needed a name for Sims as he couldn’t call him Jericho all the time.

“What do you go by? I’m not about to be calling you Jericho every time I call your name. He was like, J Rock, Jumpman,” Dame said. The nicknames would’ve helped if he didn’t include Jumpman in the mix. “I will never call you Jumpman. There’s one Jumpman that I’m going to acknowledge as Jumpman,” Dame responded.

#Bucks Damian Lillard on his growing relationship with Jericho Sims: "I asked him like, what do you go by? I'm not about to be calling you Jericho every time I call your name, and he was like you know, J Rod, Jumpman and I was like, I will never call you Jumpman…" 😂 pic.twitter.com/R7wrqpLYFA — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) March 14, 2025

Sims has an insane 44.5-inch vertical jump, which is tied for the third-highest in Draft Combine history. So, it made sense why he called himself Jumpman.

However, it's nearly impossible for people, let alone NBA athletes to look at anyone else and address them as Jumpman. That honor belongs to the great Michael Jordan.

MJ revolutionized the world of basketball and the business of sneakers with that name. Jumpman rightfully belongs to him and Lillard did the right thing by making it clear. Sims still needs a moniker. And it should be something that represents who he is as an athlete. He is a serious lob threat to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Lillard and they’re already showing results.

JERICHO SIMS AGAIN, THIS TIME ON A DIME FROM DAME 💪 pic.twitter.com/cyln6N0q1E — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 14, 2025

In the second quarter of the Lakers game, Dame threw a lob that was a fair bit higher than the rim. This wasn’t all too much of a sweat for the 26-year-old as he comfortably leaped over two defenders to grab the ball.

This is the kind of vertical spacing that Sims can provide for the Bucks. A team chalked full with veteran talent, they need an injection of youth and athleticism that ‘J-Rock’ could bring. It also makes sense to stagger his minutes with Brook Lopez as the two big men have completely different games and can add more dimensions to Milwaukee’s offense.