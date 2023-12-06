HomeSearch

“Grown Man Perspective”: Kevin Durant’s Business Partner is in Awe of Anthony Edwards’ Understanding of Building a Winning Legacy in NBA

Shubham Singh
|Published December 06, 2023

"Grown Man Perspective": Kevin Durant's Business Partner is in Awe of Anthony Edwards' Understanding of Building a Winning Legacy in NBA

Credits: USA Today Sports

Anthony Edwards recently sat down with Boardroom for an interview and talked to Kevin Durant’s long-time business partner and co-founder of Boardroom, Rich Kleiman. During the interview, Kleiman had asked Edwards how he has prepared for the 2023-24 season throughout the summer to avoid another First Round elimination this time around.

The Minnesota Timberwolves star replied, “You gotta be patient. You ain’t gonna win every game, you ain’t gonna win a championship every year. You just got to be better and better and better. And eventually, you gonna start to feel like okay, ‘I think we getting close.’ So, like, we just trying to find ways to get better.”

We’re not really worried about getting knocked out like last year, we are trying to find ways to get further this year. And however it happens, it will happen,” he added.

Kleiman looked impressed with the answer and the maturity of the 22-year-old Edwards. He replied, “See, he has a different perspective, bro. It’s like that’s a grown man perspective.” The veteran entrepreneur seemed very impressed with Edwards’ mature mindset at such a young age.

Kleiman then cited the example of the Denver Nuggets who stuck with the process and built around their superstar Nikola Jokic. He pointed out how everybody played their role around Jokic and how it yielded great results.

Since Timberwolves have been repeatedly knocked out of the first round in the last few years, more is expected out of them this year. At the time of writing, they are the hottest team in the league with 15 wins and four losses, standing tall at the top of the Western Conference table.

Anthony Edwards is hungry to face the Warriors 

Despite numerous first-round upsets, ANT is not afraid of facing big teams straight-up. During the off-season, he revealed that he is itching to play the Golden State Warriors in the first round. Edwards said, “I want to play the Warriors. I want to get to the Warriors. Wherever they’re at, I want to get to them.

When asked about why he has this urge, he mentioned one of the league’s most notorious trash talkers. Because Draymond talks so much trash. That’s pretty much the only reason,” he added.

Interestingly, Green was involved in a big scuffle against Edwards’ Wolves during a recent matchup. When Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels started throwing hands at each other during the game, the always-eager Green jumped into the action.

Rudy Gobert was trying to diffuse the situation. However, Green put him in a headlock to extend the scuffle. For his action, Draymond was suspended for five games. Therefore, if the two teams cross paths in the Playoffs, there certainly will be some fireworks.

Share this article

About the author

Shubham Singh

Shubham Singh

Shubham is an NBA content writer at The Sports Rush. He developed an affinity toward the NBA when he saw Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks upset the Miami Heat in 2011 Finals. Since then, he has avidly followed the game and with each turn, has become more and more obsessed with box scores. Following 30 teams means that there is no lack of action when the season is on. With no particular favorite in the modern age and Dennis Rodman as his all-time favorite, Shubham finds a lot of resonation with old school basketball. In his spare time, he also loves playing his all-time favorite video game NBA 2k14, going into the full season mode.

Read more from Shubham Singh