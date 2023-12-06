“Grown Man Perspective”: Kevin Durant’s Business Partner is in Awe of Anthony Edwards’ Understanding of Building a Winning Legacy in NBA

Anthony Edwards recently sat down with Boardroom for an interview and talked to Kevin Durant’s long-time business partner and co-founder of Boardroom, Rich Kleiman. During the interview, Kleiman had asked Edwards how he has prepared for the 2023-24 season throughout the summer to avoid another First Round elimination this time around.

Advertisement

The Minnesota Timberwolves star replied, “You gotta be patient. You ain’t gonna win every game, you ain’t gonna win a championship every year. You just got to be better and better and better. And eventually, you gonna start to feel like okay, ‘I think we getting close.’ So, like, we just trying to find ways to get better.”

Advertisement

“We’re not really worried about getting knocked out like last year, we are trying to find ways to get further this year. And however it happens, it will happen,” he added.



Kleiman looked impressed with the answer and the maturity of the 22-year-old Edwards. He replied, “See, he has a different perspective, bro. It’s like that’s a grown man perspective.” The veteran entrepreneur seemed very impressed with Edwards’ mature mindset at such a young age.

Kleiman then cited the example of the Denver Nuggets who stuck with the process and built around their superstar Nikola Jokic. He pointed out how everybody played their role around Jokic and how it yielded great results.

Since Timberwolves have been repeatedly knocked out of the first round in the last few years, more is expected out of them this year. At the time of writing, they are the hottest team in the league with 15 wins and four losses, standing tall at the top of the Western Conference table.

Advertisement

Anthony Edwards is hungry to face the Warriors

Despite numerous first-round upsets, ANT is not afraid of facing big teams straight-up. During the off-season, he revealed that he is itching to play the Golden State Warriors in the first round. Edwards said, “I want to play the Warriors. I want to get to the Warriors. Wherever they’re at, I want to get to them.”

When asked about why he has this urge, he mentioned one of the league’s most notorious trash talkers. “Because Draymond talks so much trash. That’s pretty much the only reason,” he added.

Interestingly, Green was involved in a big scuffle against Edwards’ Wolves during a recent matchup. When Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels started throwing hands at each other during the game, the always-eager Green jumped into the action.

Rudy Gobert was trying to diffuse the situation. However, Green put him in a headlock to extend the scuffle. For his action, Draymond was suspended for five games. Therefore, if the two teams cross paths in the Playoffs, there certainly will be some fireworks.