“I know how to read lips, America!”: Shaquille O’Neal turns the Whisper Challenge into BBQ chicken, aided by Ernie Johnson after Tuesday’s entertaining TNT games

Shaquille O’Neal revealed a talent we didn’t know he had – the big man knows how to read lips. He absolutely killed the Whisper challenge last night.

The Whisper challenge is a game played by 2 or more people. One person puts on headphones that muffle any sound entering it, and the other starts speaking words. The challenge for the one wearing earmuffs is to correctly repeat what’s being said by reading lips.

It’s one that’s been done by a number of NBA players across teams over the years. The Whisper challenge has definitely led to some light-hearted moments for NBA League Pass viewers who do watch the timeouts and halftime show during broadcasts.

The Inside crew was introduced on-screen to this fun game last night. Charles Barkley sat with a disapproving demeanour, watching Cole Anthony try to make something of Mo Bamba’s verbal cues. Cole failed miserably, but it definitely made for some great TV.

Shaquille O’Neal nails the Whisper challenge with Ernie Johnson

In a game like this, having the ability to read lips is basically a cheat code. And it seems Shaq had this strict up his sleeve with his co-panelists blissfully unaware of this talent of his.

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley were both invited to play this challenge during the broadcast. Ernie partnered with Shaq with the idea of trying to communicate 10 different phrases.

Shaq used his talent to the utmost, easily guessing everything Ernie threw at the big man. ‘Fried Turkey’? Check. ‘Superman’? Check. ‘Put that on a T-shirt’? Check. The round was akin to him facing a 6’6″ backup center in the NBA Finals – he bodied it.

Chuck didn’t fare quite so well, but all in all, this made for some excellent television. The 2 exciting games played by the Warriors, Suns, Knicks and Nets brought another entertaining TNT Tuesday to a crescendo, and this segment finished it off with a flourish as always.