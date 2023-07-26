Days After Inking $260,000,000 Deal, Anthony Edwards Lists ‘Draymond Green Reason’ for Wanting to Play Warriors in the Playoffs

The Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards signed a max rookie extension earlier this month that could potentially fetch him $260,000,000 over the course of five years. Edwards has been popular in the league for his candid, outspoken, and spontaneous personality, ever since he got drafted first overall by the Wolves in 2020. So it’s not surprising that the 21-year-old has started making some noise before the start of the 2023-24 season. Days after signing the biggest contract of his career, Edwards revealed his plan to make a deep playoff run next year and face the Golden State Warriors, solely to teach Draymond Green a lesson.

Edwards joined the likes of Desmond Bane of the Grizzlies, Tyrese Haliburton of the Pacers, and Lamelo Ball of the Hornets, after signing his max deal with the Minnesota side. Similar to his 2020 Draft batchmates, Ant will receive about 25% of the NBA salary cap, which is about $207,000,000, over the course of five years. However, he’s eligible for an extension up to 30% of the salary cap, which is $260,000,000, if he manages to fulfill certain caveats, like making an All-NBA team or winning a league MVP. Edwards’ max deal will kick in from the 2024-25 season and will keep him under contract till 2029.

Anthony Edwards wants to face Golden State in the playoffs because of Draymond Green

Draymond Green has signed an extension for the Warriors as well this free agency. He has been been doing some talking too after securing himself a well-deserved contract with his long-time team. However, this has apparently put a target on the back of the four-time NBA Champion.

During an interview with Heir, Anthony Edwards was asked about his plans for next season. He revealed that he wants to make a deep playoff run next year with the Wolves. The 2023 All-Star also added that he wants to face the Golden State Warriors in a postseason series just to put a stop to all the trash-talking Draymond Green has been doing this summer.

“Definitely going back to the playoffs and going further in the playoffs…I wanna play the Warriors. I wanna get to the Warriors. Wherever they at, I wanna get to them…I mean cause Draymond talks so much trash. That’s pretty much the only reason,” Edwards told Heir.

Green hasn’t had the friendliest of relations with Ant after he mocked Wolves star Karl-Anthony Towns’ championship-or-bust comment last year. The Warriors vet has also received some heat after throwing shade at Andrew Nicholson from his Draft class for ‘not looking like a basketball player’.

Edwards gears up for a promising season

Anthony Edwards bagged his first All-Star rep this year, ending the season with an average of 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 79 games.

Ant had an average of 31.6 in the five playoff games he played in the recently concluded postseason. The Timberwolves lost to the eventual 2023 Champions Denver Nuggets 1-4 in the first round. The Minnesota side would have to make their three max deal guys, Towns, Gobert and Edwards, play in tandem to have a shot against the 2022 NBA champions, if they meet in the postseason.