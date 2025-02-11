De’Aaron Fox Grateful to Learn From Chris Paul, Talks About Spurs “Trying to Build Something”

One of the most underrated aspects of De’Aaron Fox’s joining the Spurs is that he will have the opportunity to learn from Chris Paul. San Antonio envisions for Fox to be their franchise point guard for the future. However, he isn’t content with where he currently is in his career. The one-time All-Star reveals he is relishing in every moment to learn more about the game from the legendary point guard.

During the Spurs‘ media availability following their recent practice, Fox shed light on his experience sharing the backcourt with Paul. It is the first time in his career that he has played with someone with such a decorated resume.

He highlighted that the experience has been great and he has already learned so much in the short time he has been with the team. He said,

“One thing he keeps saying to me is that he hasn’t been used to getting so many catch-and-shoot opportunities. But he’s like, ‘Man, I’m going to be ready for it.’ CP is a legend man. He could have stopped playing a couple of years ago and he’d still be a Hall-of-Famer. For me being able to soak up what he’s telling me is great. I’m enjoying every moment and we’re trying to build something.”

Chris Paul joined the Spurs in free agency intending to be the team’s starting point guard. The team didn’t expect to add Fox midway through the season but jumped at the opportunity. They haven’t relegated Paul to the bench, though, and are starting him alongside Fox.

As a result, CP3 is playing the most he ever has off the ball and is receiving the most catch-and-shoot opportunities.

Fox states he is having an amazing time learning from the 20-year veteran. Without hesitation, he claims that Paul is a Hall-of-Fame player and a legend of the game. The Spurs are anticipating Fox can develop the same legacy in his career in San Antonio.

This team is still young but the Spurs are building towards something special.

De’Aaron Fox is still acclimating with the Spurs

The 6-foot-3 guard has played in three games with the Spurs which have been down-to-the-wire except for the recent win against the Wizards. Their first three games all ended within one point, with Spurs reigning victorious against the Hawks, then losing consecutive games to the Hornets and Magic.

San Antonio still needs an adjustment period, but Fox understands what has been going wrong.

“Two of my three games we’ve been up 20 and both of those games turned into one-possession games,” Fox said. “We have to figure out how you want to play with the lead. A lot of what we do is going to be on the defensive side.”

Fortunately for the Spurs, there aren’t any expectations to win a championship this season. Giving them the necessary time to flesh out the problems and find the right solutions. It’s safe to assume that once the Spurs get out of this rut, they’ll thrive behind their duo of De’Aaron Fox and Victor Wembanyama.