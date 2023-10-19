‘Dedicating’ Years to Making People Believe Stevie Wonder Can See, Shaquille O’Neal Showcases Yet Another Hilariously ‘Suspicious’ Example

Shaquille O’Neal is always posting something interesting on his social media to keep his fans engaged during the offseason. Recently, Shaq decided to rekindle his conspiracy theory regarding Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Stevie Wonder. The big man has been very vocal on different platforms about his theory that the veteran singer might not be actually blind like he claims. O’Neal recently took to his Instagram once again to share a clip where Stevie Wonder can be seen waving back at Lady Gaga after she waved at the iconic singer-songwriter.

Shaq attached a transition clip at the end of the video, reacting to the incident. In the hilarious reaction, Shaq can be seen giving his viewers the ‘I told you so’ face.

This isn’t the first time that Shaq has hinted that Stevie might actually have his eyesight. Shaq has even revealed a hilarious interaction he had with Steve Wonder in the past when they lived in the same building.

Shaquille O’Neal and Stevie Wonder’s hilarious encounter

Shaquille O’Neal once lived in the same building as the famed artist, Stevie Wonder. Stevie, who is known for his soul-touching music, is also legally blind. But hilariously, many celebrities like Lionel Richie, Anthony Anderson, and Shaquille O’Neal have had experiences with Stevie, which has made them believe otherwise.

During a segment on TNT, Shaquille O’Neal revealed the shocking story about Stevie Wonder’s eyesight, telling his co-hosts :

“It’s a true story…So we live in a building on Wilshire [Boulevard]. So you park your car and the valet is waiting for you. I’m already in the building, I’m coming through the lobby. When the door opens, it’s Stevie Wonder. He walks in and asks, ‘What’s up, Shaq?’ Presses the button….”

The story resurfaced speculations surrounding Stevie Wonder’s blindness. But for concerned Stevie Wonder fans, the truth is different from what Shaq and other celebrities think.

Stevie Wonder was born six weeks premature. This led to him being placed in an incubator. Due to a defect in the incubator’s oxygen level, Stevie developed Retinopathy of Prematurity. This condition led to him going blind as a baby. But this didn’t stop the legendary singer from following his passion for music, as the famed musician would go on to win 25 Grammy awards.