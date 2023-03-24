Despite Making $40 Million, Charles Barkley Admits Buying A Porsche Was His Worst Purchase To Date

Charles Barkley has had quite a career as an NBA superstar. The man spent 16 seasons in the league and got all the perks. One of which was boatloads of cash, having earned a total of $40 million during his career. A fair amount of money, but definitely well deserved.

Well, with that kind of salary comes a lot of spending power. And, as a former NBA superstar, there were a variety of things Sir Charles spent his first paycheck on. Fancy restaurants, golfing, a house, you name it, he bought it.

However, one of the former MVP’s first purchases was a car. A Porsche to be exact, something he regrets buying even to this day. Why? Because according to him, “cars are stupid”.

Charles Barkley claims that a Porsche was his worst-ever purchase

For any young athlete, signing a first professional contract is a special moment. In most cases, it is the first large sum of money they’ve ever come into. As a result, there is a tendency for young stars to go a bit wild.

But, with how financially aware they are these days, it is safe to say they have become far more responsible. More often than not, young stars will spend a little, invest wisely, and save for a rainy day. Although, that wasn’t the case for Charles Barkley.

Appearing on the Jennifer Hudson show, The Round Mound of Rebound, discussed some of his early investments as a young NBA superstar. And, the one he regrets the most, was his acquisition of two Porsches. A purchase that he claims was a total waste of money.

“A Porsche, early in my career. Cars are stupid. You don’t waste money on cars. No, no, no, you don’t waste money on cars. I actually bought two Porsches, and then I realized they make you go fast. There are certain cars you have to drive fast. Like now, in my life, I have Kia. It gets me from A to B. I’m just trying to get from A to B.”

Safe to say, that the Chuckster has grown wise with his age. But, there are times when even he, with all his 60 years of experience can make a mistake. As seen with the number of times he has been called out on Inside the NBA

Charles Barkley has been mocked several times on TNT’s Inside the NBA

He may have learned that buying a Kia over a Porsche is more financially feasible, but that doesn’t mean Charles Barkley is the sharpest tool in the shed. The Inside the NBA analyst, who recently signed a $200 million contract with TNT, has shown on several occasions, that even he can be a bit dim-witted.

There is no denying that Sir Charles is one of the most entertaining analysts on TV. But, it does say a lot, that viewers are more often laughing at him rather than with him. Nevertheless, he continues to be one of the reasons why fans tune into TNT every Thursday night.