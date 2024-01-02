“Devin Booker Got the Hardest Shoe Out!”: Kyle Kuzma Praises Michael Jordan-Inspired Book 1 Colorway, Hypes Up Anthony Edwards’ AE1s

Credits: Dec 18, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) apologies to fans after inadvertently tossing his headband into the stands during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Devin Booker has been killing it in the sneakers game. The Phoenix Suns guard debuted a new colorway of the Book 1 signature shoe line and received praise from everyone in the basketball and sneaker community. Kyle Kuzma was merely one of the many people who were left in awe after taking a look at Booker’s Michael Jordan-inspired sneaker.

Advertisement

Devin Booker revealed, what everyone believes to be the best colorway of his 1st signature shoe line, the Michael Jordan-inspired Book 1s. Taking inspiration from the iconic Air Jordan 1 “Shattered Backboard”, D-Book impressed several sneakerheads. Kyle Kuzma is one of those. Taking to X (formerly “Twitter”), Kuz revealed his appreciation for Booker’s shoes. Praising D-Book’s shoes, the Washington Wizards star wrote:

“Book got the hardest shoe out”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/kylekuzma/status/1741943664635437264?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It didn’t take long before a debate broke out in Kuzma’s comment sections. Fans were shedding light on the shoe lines of different athletes. However, there was one user who did receive a reply from Kuz.

The fan account “@Ant1SZN” claimed that Anthony Edwards’ AE1s signature shoe line was better. Known for being interactive with his fans, the Wizards forward replied to the comment, hyping up Edwards’ sneakers as well.

Kuzma wrote, “Ants shoe super fire too”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/kylekuzma/status/1741945181153136977?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Joining Kuzma were several others who were left in awe after seeing Devin Bookers’ sneakers. A vast majority of users had a similar reaction to the shoe, regarding them as a “must-have”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SneakerReporter/status/1741648592245325982?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DarthVoita/status/1741648553402139128?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/chriscampasano/status/1741648485869592821?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Devin Booker has really revolutionized the basketball sneaker industry, putting importance on both – lifestyle aesthetics and performance functionality. Right from the moment Booker debuted his sneakers, sneaker pundits projected that the Book 1s would perform well in the market.

The signature shoes of Devin Booker will be available on the market in Spring ’24

During the offseason, Devin Booker disclosed a few details of his signature shoes. In a cryptic Instagram post, Booker first announced the release of the Book 1.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CwvaVmvv1lF/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Since the beginning of the 2023-2024 season, the 6ft 6″ guard has been seen wearing numerous colorways of his first signature shoes. A month into the season, Booker shocked everyone by debuting his Kobe Bryant-inspired shoes.

It is no surprise that Booker has been an admirer of Kobe Bryant. Ever since his college days, and throughout his NBA career, the combo guard has put on different Kobe Bryant sneakers, with the Kobe 4 PE being his favourite.

During the Phoenix Suns’ win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, D-Book honoured Bryant.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CztzPm5x-Wg/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

As of now, there is no more information available regarding this specific colorway. However, Nike has revealed that two colorways of the Nike Book 1 would be available to the public from Spring 2024.