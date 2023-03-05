Did Ja Morant Carry a Gun On an Airplane? Verifying the Legitimacy of Claims Alleging Grizzlies Star Carried a Firearm on a Flight

Ja Morant has drawn more flak in the recent few days than most stars of his caliber do in their entire careers. He has been accused of multiple instances of violence last summer. Even as the league was still recovering from the shocks of those accusations, Ja Morant went a step further. He flaunted a gun on his Instagram Live.

This, especially in light of the recent accusations, caused a ripple effect. The NBA started an immediate investigation and then suspended the Grizzlies star for two games. Now, the latest rumors claim that Morant carried a gun on an airplane. Fans on Reddit and Twitter also speculated about the repercussions of such an outcome. However, these rumors are suspicious at best.

No reports have been released on Ja Morant carrying a firearm on an airline

The latest rumors that are doing the rounds right now suggest that Ja Morant carried a firearm on a flight. The rumors emerged from assumptions that Morant was in Denver when he flashed a gun on Instagram live. However, these rumors have not been verified and have no factual backing. There is no legitimate source that has pointed out even the possibility of this.

However, the league is certainly keeping strict tabs on Ja Morant at the moment. Especially since the post-game altercation with Pacers players On January 29th. In that instance, the Pacers organization accused that lasers, likely from a gun, were pointed at their players from an SUV Ja was sitting in. Although later investigations could not substantiate the claims that anyone had been threatened by a weapon.

Morant issued an apology and deactivated his social media

After losing the game to Denver Nuggets, Morant went on his Instagram Live from a nightclub. He was seen partying around with people when suddenly he flashed a gun on the live feed. After the clips went viral on social media, the league started an investigation and suspended the Grizzlies star for 2 games.

In the immediate aftermath, Morant released an apology. He acknowledged his actions and accepted that his actions were reproachable. Morant’s statement read:

“I take full responsibility for my actions last night. I’m sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire Grizzlies organization for letting you down. I’m going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being.”

