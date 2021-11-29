“Did Stephen Curry signal to Tyronn Lue or did he flip the ref off?!”: Warriors’ superstar leaves everyone stunted with a very vague yet defining answer

Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry had one of the rare few games where his frustration was on full display, Clippers get burnt

The Golden State Warriors went on the road and beat the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center earlier today. With this win, the Dubs are now 18-2 to start the season. It was a tough fought game, with the Warriors coming out on top 105-90.

The Clippers woke up a giant that they tried to keep contained. After holding Stephen Curry to 13 points in the first half, they messed up in the second half. The physicality of the Clippers defenders, the lack of calls, or the unnecessary calls against the Warriors agitated the 2x MVP. He went off for 20 points in the second half, 13 of which came in the final frame. Steph ended the game with a game-high 33 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, and 6 steals.

In the 4th quarter, he was issued a technical foul for venting out his frustration on a referee.

Steph absolutely SNAPPED on the ref 😡 pic.twitter.com/NHHyZ4wPuX — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 28, 2021

Also Read: “LeBron James is clearly showing signs of bad blood between him and Isaiah Stewart”: Skip Bayless points out enmity as the King tries to hit the Pistons sophomore with a step-back take-that three

From that point, the Warriors went on a 19-7 run, led by the man himself.

Stephen Curry gives a coy answer to the press about his gesture

Since the technical foul assessed on Stephen Curry, the Warriors went on a 16-7 run in less than 4 minutes. Tyronn Lue called for a timeout after Steph made a 3-pointer, extending the Warriors lead to 18. When the timeout was called, Steph made a gesture, which could either be interpreted as a Techincal or a timeout.

STEPH CURRY…Gives a “T” after the three. 😂 pic.twitter.com/OQ75t6EyjU — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 28, 2021

After the game, Steph was asked by the reporters about the same, and he had a coy smile on his face. He replied and said,

“You can decide. It’s open for interpretation.”

Was Steph Curry telling Ty Lue to call timeout after his third straight fourth quarter 3 or giving the referee a response technical? Curry: “You can decide. It’s open for interpretation.” (It was directed at the referee) pic.twitter.com/ktMhtt6GRD — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 29, 2021

Also Read: “You think you can fight LeBron James and get away with just a suspension?!”: Lakers fans give Isaiah Stewart some special treatment as the Pistons visit Staples Center

Knowing Curry, he sure doesn’t get involved with someone unless they did something directly to him. The call was sure pointed at the referee, and not going to lie, he deserved it. The terrible calls made in the second half of the game killed whatever momentum either team started to build.