Having Hosted President Obama at Her Restaurant, Ayesha Curry Speaks Up About Difficulties She Faced in the Food Industry

Ayesha Curry is one of the most famous names in San Francisco. Not only because she is married to the heartthrob of the Bay Area, Stephen Curry, but also for the work she has done. From her initiatives such as Eat. Learn. Play., to her brick-and-mortar Sweet July cafe, and how can we forget her Michelin Star Restaurant, International Smoke.

Ayesha set out to Los Angeles to become an actress but could not find much success. Determined not to give up, she combined her love for acting and cooking and started her own food vlogs. This led to a series on Food Network named Ayesha’s Homemade. She then began hosting cooking shows and more.

At the same time, in 2014, her company Little Lights of Mine, sold its own extra virgin olive oil. In 2016, she started International Smoke with Chef Michael Mina. In 2020, she started Sweet July, a quarterly magazine, a brick-and-mortar store, and a line of products.

Due to her various ventures, Ayesha was called as a speaker for Forbes 30/50 summit in Abu Dhabi.

Ayesha Curry narrated her difficulties as a Black Woman in the food industry

Having gone through her entire journey in the food industry, from a vlogger to a host on a show, to a cookbook author, a restaurant owner, and having her own range of utensils, Ayesha has seen been through every step imaginable. Talking about her journey on the Forbes 30/50 stage, she said,

“I say level the playing field, but it’s [about] making a new playing field.” When Curry started out in the food space at 23, she faced discrimination and was often told that she’s ‘too young’ or there was ‘no demographic’ for her. “It was just super defeating, but I kept chugging along.”

She means to bring about the much required change with Sweet July.

“It’s about coming together, amplifying the platform for everybody.” At the #Forbes3050 Summit in Abu Dhabi, presented by @Forbes and @KnowYourValue, @ayeshacurry spoke about featuring businesses owned by women of color. https://t.co/JSwbOOWbXC pic.twitter.com/RyyPuZpC74 — Forbes (@Forbes) March 8, 2023

“It was long overdue. It’s been a really great tool to be able to tell women my story…For us it’s about telling every woman’s story.”

From not getting a space for herself, in a decade, Curry brought about the change needed and now she’s the one providing space to others. What an inspirational story.

Ayesha hosted President Obama for President’s Day in 2019

As someone who started with more roadblocks on her way than others, Ayesha has come a long way. In 2019, she had the privilege of hosting President Barack Obama at her restaurant, International Smoke‘s San Francisco outlet.

However, he isn’t the only POTUS to have dined there. In 2018, current POTUS and Obama’s former VP, Joe Biden, went to the restaurant as well. His visit, though, was very acute, as he seemed to only go in to grab ice creams.

Either way, Ayesha has jumped leaps and bounds, and has now provided an excellent platform for women by making a new playing field. Kudos.

