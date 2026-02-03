Doesn’t Look Like Giannis Antetokounmpo is Going Anywhere Before Feb. 5 Deadline: Jake Fischer

There’s one story keeping everyone’s attention in the NBA before Thursday’s trade deadline, and with all due respect to James Harden, who out of nowhere requested a trade yesterday, it just isn’t him. It’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, and whether he’ll remain in Milwaukee with the Bucks until at least the end of the season, or if he’ll be on the move to any number of interested suitors.

It’s impossible to keep track of everyone that’s in on the Giannis sweepstakes, but one thing seems for sure: it looks like whether it happens in the next couple of days or this summer, Giannis’ time with the only team he’s ever known is coming to an end. The Bucks just haven’t put a good roster around their superstar, and they’ve now lost eight of nine to sink to 12th in the Eastern Conference standings with an 18-29 record.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported last night that Giannis is prepared to move, and the Bucks are fielding offers and sending out counters to the Heat, Wolves, Knicks and Warriors.

He said that the Warriors presented a draft pick-heavy offer to the Bucks, the Wolves offered a player-centric package, and the Heat were somewhere in the middle. The Knicks, by virtue of trading virtually all of their picks for Mikal Bridges, naturally would have a player-heavy offer, as well.

Those aren’t the only teams poking around, but rumor has it that despite some behind-the-scenes recruitment from his former teammate Dame Lillard, the Blazers aren’t a viable option for Giannis.

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer believes that a Giannis deal isn’t going to happen by Thursday, which will push everything to this summer when he has just one year left on his deal.

“I have no indication that the Bucks are in any rush to sift through this very very tricky dynamic,” he said yesterday. “I still think as of now it is more likely than not that Giannis remains a member of the Milwaukee Bucks beyond Thursday’s trade deadline.”

Sam Amick of The Athletic is aligned with Fischer. He wrote, “As of Monday evening, the offers coming the Bucks way for the Greek Freak, were still believed to be so underwhelming — in the eyes of rival executives and agents — that this saga looked likely to extend into the summer.”

Giannis is currently out with a strained calf, which complicates matters a bit for a team hoping to integrate him into a title push this year, but for the Bucks, they’ll have less bargaining power this summer when Giannis has only one year left on his contract. It’s a tricky situation, but until it’s resolved, this will continue to be the biggest story in the league.