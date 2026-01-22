Draymond Green Believes the Reports About LeBron James Were a Way for a ‘Family Member to Stick It’ to Jeanie Buss

Wednesday morning, reports of former majority owner Jeanie Buss’ true thoughts and opinions regarding LeBron James came to light, driving the Lakers into yet another controversy. As you can imagine, Jeanie’s real thoughts about the 4 time NBA champion were in contrast to what she had led on with in public. It’s all still really muddy right now, Draymond Green believes he has an idea about the whistleblower.

Yesterday, ESPN journalist Baxter Holmes wrote an article, highlighting Jeanie’s role in the downfall of the Buss family’s reign over the team. The piece covers a wide-range of topics from Jeanie’s relationship with her siblings to her facilitation of the team’s recent $10 billion sale.

Among the reports, Holmes revealed some inside information regarding her thoughts on LeBron James. On the surface, it would seem that the two have a great relationship. Why wouldn’t they? James was instrumental in pulling the Lakers out of their biggest postseason drought in franchise history. He even propelled the franchise to an NBA championship in 2020.

But evidently, Jeanie hasn’t been happy with what LeBron’s been up to lately.

“Jeanie privately bristled about what she felt was his lack of accountability and the way James would shift blame onto others after the Westbrook trade, the people said,” Holmes wrote. “Jeanie privately mused about not giving James a contract extension and, later that year, even about trading James, with the LA Clippers floated as a possibility.”

This came as shocking news to everyone, even Draymond Green. Consequently, he took to The Draymond Green Show to share his rationale for why these reports are now seeing the light of day.

“Someone in the Buss family is very pissed off at Jeanie,” Green said. “Probably didn’t agree with the sale. Probably didn’t have much control of it, and this is their way of getting back.”

Green may not be too far off the mark. It’s safe to assume the only people who would have this information would be members of the Buss family or people deep in the upper management.

The article also notably dives deep into the fallout between Jeanie and the rest of her siblings due to her decision to remove them all from the family business’s proceedings.

However, unveiling Jeanie’s problems with LeBron could cause some serious issues within the team. Of course, there’s no guarantee that these claims are true, but Green wouldn’t be surprised if they were.

“Could Jeanie have had some problems with LeBron? I’m sure. It’s the nature of the business. I’m sure she had some issues,” Green proclaimed.

Jeanie was extremely cutthroat during her time as the leader of the Lakers. She didn’t just exclude her siblings from administrative decisions. She fired them all. It makes sense that at least one of them would hold a grudge against her, resulting in potentially leaking this information.

That being said, it’s all hearsay at the moment as we wait for Jeanie to address these reports and keep an eye on how this impacts the Lakers for the rest of the 2025-26 NBA season.