Draymond Green Implies Being Labeled A “Top 10 Defender in The NBA” Is Disrespectful

Any NBA player who has been an integral part of multiple championship teams has their own personal superpower. That’s been true since the beginning of the league, from Bill Russell outrebounding and outsmarting his opponents, to Magic Johnson running the fast break, to Steph Curry bending opposing defenses to his will with his nonstop motor and unbelievable shotmaking. Steph’s longtime teammate Draymond Green has a superpower of its own, and that’s his defense.

Draymond does a lot of things well on and off the court to have helped his Warriors to four rings, but there’s no aspect of his game more impactful than his ability to shut down the guy lined up across from him.

Draymond has been locking guys up since he entered the league in 2012. In his nearly 14 seasons as an NBA powerhouse, he’s built quite the defensive resume. He’s been named to nine All-Defensive teams (five First Teams and four Second Teams), and in 2017, he won the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Just as Steph is still wowing everyone with his unmatched offensive flair (he scored 31 in a win over the Bucks last night in which nearly every made shot belonged on a highlight reel), Draymond is still bringing it on D.

After the game, Draymond was asked if he still believes he’s a top-10 defender in the league and the 4 time NBA champion decided to have a little bit of fun with the question.

“I think that would be an understatement,” he said. “Top 10 seems a little low. But top 10 gets me on an All-Defensive Team, so I’ll take that.”

Draymond was playful with the reporter that asked the question, possibly because he flattered him up front by saying that the Warriors forward is one of the greatest defenders of all-time. He then tried to pinpoint where he ranks today.

“I can still compete at the highest of levels, I believe,” he said. “I think my knowledge and understanding of the game helps me out quite a bit. I can kinda be a step ahead of guys most of the time. So yeah, top five … maybe three, or two. Possibly one. No, I’m just playing,” he chuckled.

Draymond may not be at the absolute peak of his powers as he was earlier in his career, but he’s still an outstanding defender. He’s had to be, especially since the Warriors are not a good offensive team, especially whenever Steph sits.

If he’s being honest with himself, he can’t put himself in the same class as someone like Victor Wembanyama, but when it comes to shutting down the guy in front of him, there are still few who do it better.