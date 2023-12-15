“Draymond Green Is a Huge Part…”: Klay Thompson Reflects on Teammate’s Indefinite Suspension, Impact on Warriors

The Golden State Warriors played their first game following the indefinite suspension that Draymond Green received. From what Klay Thompson said following their loss against the Los Angeles Clippers, it is clear that Stephen Curry and Co. are missing Green’s presence on the hardwood and in the locker room.

The Warriors suffered a 113-121 loss. Following the loss, Klay Thompson answered a reporter who asked him a question about Draymond Green’s impact on the squad. Keeping basketball aside, Thompson revealed that the entire team was going to miss him. Later, the Splash Brother stated how he loved his ‘brother’ and hoped that the defensive specialist would return as a changed person.

“It’s tough cause Draymond is a huge part of what we do and we’re gonna miss him dearly and we know he’s gonna come back even better, a changed person. I’ll miss him just as a friend, as a brother. I love him to death and I can’t wait till he comes back. Obviously, there’s a big hole in our team, right now, but we’re going to do the best we can to withstand his absence and keep playing our hardest,” Thompson seemed emotional as he spoke about Green.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBCSWarriors/status/1735548447682666925?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Warriors went up against the Clippers who played with three – Russell Westbrook, James Harden, and Kawhi Leonard – of the most lethal offensive superstars of the modern NBA. Clearly, the Warriors were going to have a tough night, defensively.

While Jonathan Kuminga did try his best, he was unable to contain Leonard, who went off for 28 points. Green, being one of the best defenders in the league, would’ve done a much better job.

Apart from being the pillar on the defensive end, Green also fulfills his role of a playmaker. Over the years, we’ve seen Dray assume this role and thrive. In this campaign as well, Green was averaging almost 6 assists per game.

Often regarded as the ‘heart’ of the team, the impact of Green’s absence is huge.

Draymond Green has been suspended indefinitely

During the Golden State Warriors clash against the Phoenix Suns, Draymond Green was punished with a flagrant 2 foul for slapping Jusuf Nurkic. After already having served a five-game suspension, merely a day after the matchup, the NBA announced that the four-time champ was being suspended indefinitely.

The indefinite suspension refers to when an NBA player has been suspended for an unknown amount of games. Only after the player completes a few ‘tasks’ will he be allowed to make his return and set foot on the hardwood.

Usually, players and coaches would defend their players following any sort of suspension. However, this case seems to be quite different. All members of the GSW franchise encourage this suspension and hope that the esteemed member of their organization manages to change and become better.

Steve Kerr, prior to the Warriors-Clippers contest, made his comments on the suspension. Agreeing with the NBA, the head coach revealed why the penalty made sense.

“I think the suspension makes sense. To me, this is about more than basketball. It’s about helping Draymond. I think it’s an opportunity for Draymond to step away and to make a change in his approach, in his life. That’s not an easy thing to do. That’s not something you say ‘Okay, we’re going to do five games, and then he’s going to be fine’,” Kerr said.

Draymond Green and his agent Rich Paul are expected to have a meeting with the GM – Mike Dunleavy Jr. – of the Warriors. With hopes that the former Defensive Player of the Year can return stronger, the three of them will discuss the path ahead for Green as he serves his suspension.