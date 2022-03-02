“Draymond Green is the most IMPORTANT player for the Warriors!”: Kendrick Perkins ranks the DPOY candidate ahead of Stephen Curry on Golden State

ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins talks about the importance of Draymond Green for the Warriors, as they lose against the Timberwolves

The Golden State Warriors lost 129-114 against the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight. Going into the game short-staffed, the Warriors lost Moses Moody in the first quarter, as he suffered a blow to the face from Karl-Anthony Towns. Despite Stephen Curry putting up 34 points, the Warriors could not rally their troops and ended up losing their 6th straight game in Minnesota.

Also Read: “Kobe Bryant had signed with TNT’s Inside the NBA but wasn’t interested in the PR and promotions”: Charles Barkley makes a startling revelation about the Black Mamba

The Dubs are 1-2 since the All-Star break. The main reason behind their struggles is the injuries that the team is dealing with. Klay Thompson has missed the last two games due to an illness. Andre Iguodala has played just one game this month. Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole have stopped making the same impact they were doing at the start of the season. However, the one thing that is bothering the Warriors the most is the absence of Draymond Green.

Kendrick Perkins rates Draymond Green ahead of Stephen Curry on the Warriors

The Golden State Warriors were unstable for a few games after losing Draymond Green to his back injury. They then stabilized themselves and went on a 9-game win streak. Since then, the Warriors are struggling again now, going 2-6 in their last 8 games.

Kendrick Perkins saw the game tonight against the Wolves and spoke what a lot of us were thinking.

It’s no surprise that the Warriors have been struggling since the injury to Draymond. He might now be the BEST Player on that team but he damn sho the most IMPORTANT Player on Golden State! He’s the Heart and Soul of that team! Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) March 2, 2022

Also Read: “Come on LeBron James! At this rate, you’re in danger of even missing the play-in tournament!”: Skip Bayless eggs the King on, as the Lakers falter against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks

Before getting injured, Draymond was playing the best basketball he has since 2016-17. He was leading the Dubs in defense. Green was the sure-shot selection for DPOY and the races weren’t even close. However, Green’s impact on the Dubs isn’t only on defense. He is crucial to the offense, as well as team morale too. Green is the Warriors’ vocal leader, and his absence has been hurting them. As of now, there have been no changes to his original timeline of return, which is mid-March.

Hopefully, the Warriors can hold onto the #2-#3 seed till his return. Once the Warriors have their big-3 healthy and ready for the playoff, they would be a force to be reckoned with.