Dwight Howard Explains LeBron James’ NBA Dunk Contest Absence, Opens Up on His Unexciting High School Performance

Sep 26, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) and forward LeBron James (23) celebrate against the Denver Nuggets during the first half in game five of the Western Conference Finals of the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena. Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Much has been written about the decline of the NBA Dunk Contest, but there’s a simple reason why All-Star Weekend’s preeminent event has lost its luster. In the past, superstars like Dominique Wilkins, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Vince Carter took to the skies, but these days, the league’s top players have essentially opted out.

Advertisement

Whether it’s fair or not to lay the blame at his feet, LeBron James bears at least some responsibility for this, as he’s been the face of the league for two decades. LeBron has put together one of the most impressive athletic careers of all time, but he’s missing the cherry on top—a Dunk Contest win—because he’s always declined to participate.

Dwight Howard, who memorably won the Dunk Contest in 2008 while wearing a Superman cape, appeared on Patrick Bet-David’s podcast this week. One of the many topics discussed was why LeBron has never participated in the event.

“I think LeBron is an in-game dunker,” Howard said. “I don’t think he’s a dunk contest dunker. I think it’s two different things. In-game dunker, you have the crowd, you have the whole game going on, so you have the atmosphere and everything to lift you up.”

“In the Dunk Contest, it’s just you. You gotta find a way to entertain the crowd, you gotta find a way to muster up enough energy to get up and do crazy dunks.”

Howard mentioned that the only time we did see LeBron take part in a dunk contest was in high school, as part of the 2003 McDonald’s All-American game. King James did win that one, but as Howard said, “I don’t think it was exciting, because he did basically the same dunk that he does now. The one hand like this, the reverse dunk like this, those are his special dunks.”

LeBron won that contest because he was the most hyped high school prospect in history, and also because his dunks had such power and athleticism behind them. I can personally remember watching that contest and wondering why everyone was fawning over his dunks. Although the raw power behind them was immense, when it came to creativity and artistry, there really wasn’t any.

In Rocky III, Apollo Creed tells Rocky Balboa, “You fight great, but I’m a great fighter.” That’s what comes to mind with LeBron’s performance in the high school dunk contest. He dunks great, but that doesn’t make him a great dunker.

LeBron has had many opportunities over the years to show everyone what he could do, but he’s always passed up the chance. In 2023, he told Bally Sports why. “The NBA Dunk Contest was never a goal of mine, so it wasn’t something that I had too much passion for,” he said.

Now 40 and on the verge of entering his record-setting 23rd NBA season, LeBron has punched Father Time in the face more times than Apollo hit Rocky in their two fights. He’s still doing unbelievable things on the court, even more so when his age is factored in. His career accomplishments put him right alongside guys like Michael and Kobe, though by now it’s clear that he’ll probably never have an NBA Dunk Contest trophy.

It will take NBA stars with a different mindset than LeBron to restore the Dunk Contest to its former glory. Ja Morant and Anthony Edwards have discussed participating, but neither has ever given a firm commitment. If they ever come around, or if guys like Giannis Antetokounmpo or Donovan Mitchell ever opt in, then those halcyon days can return.