“Dwyane Wade Rich Enough to Figure Out a Hole in One!”: Andre Iguodala and Evan Turner Discuss DWade’s Stephen Curry-Esque Achievement

Recently, Dwyane Wade appeared on the Point Forward podcast with Andre Iguodala and Evan Turner, where the former NBA vets had a fun time. On the show, the group discussed D-Wade’s success, both on the court and off of it. From his Championship success with the Miami Heat to his accomplishments as a businessman, and his achievements in other aspects of life.

One such achievement happened to take place a few weeks ago when Wade got the first hole-in-one of his life while playing golf. It was a huge moment for the three-time NBA Champion, who isn’t an avid golfer like some of the other NBA superstars like Stephen Curry and Michael Jordan. But this did not sit well with four-time NBA Champion Andre Iguodala, who regularly plays golf with some of the biggest names in the league, including Curry. “You got a hole-in-one, I was hating,” Iguodala told Wade, during the podcast.

As expected, Wade tried to laugh it off with his usual humility. But Iggy’s co-host, Evan Turner was having none of it. The former Portland Trailblazers forward suggested that D-Wade is rich enough to “figure out” how to get a hole-in-one. “I was skeptical. I was like, ‘Nah, he rich enough to figure out a hole-in-one!'” Turner hilariously added.

It was all very flattering for the Flash, who, as mentioned earlier brushed it off. However, he did admit that he was trying to be like Steph Curry, who famously hit a hole-in-one as well in a recent tournament. “I’m just tryna be like Steph. I’m trying to be good at life,” said Wade.

The excitement with which D-Wade had reacted to his hole-in-one showed his dedication to the sport of golf. After being teased by Turner and Iggy about his amazing feat, Wade admitted that he still has a long way to go in the sport. However, he is committed to the craft and that’s probably why, God gifted him the memorable moment.

Stephen Curry and LeBron James congratulated Dwyane Wade on his hole-in-one

Hitting a hole-in-one isn’t exactly an easy feat. Many professional golfers spend their entire careers without actually hitting one. So, for Dwyane Wade, who is new to the game, to hit one is incredibly special. He was extremely proud of it and even received the applause of his peers.

The Miami Heat, D’Angelo Russell, and LeBron James, all shared congratulatory comments on the post he shared via Instagram. Even Stephen Curry, who is well-known in the NBA community for being good at golf, and scored a hole-in-one at the recent ACC tournament, commented how “dope” it was.

Safe to say, it is a moment that D-Wade will likely never forget. Another memory to add to the long list of unforgettable ones he created as one of the greatest NBA players of all time.