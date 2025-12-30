Dwyane Wade: Victor Wembanyama Has an Alien Like Mystique

Ahead of the 2025-26 NBA season, there was plenty of anticipation to see Victor Wembanyama on the court. His sophomore season in the NBA had ended with him having to sit out the rest of the season following the All-Star break due to a blood clot in his right shoulder.

Now, in his 3rd year, the San Antonio superstar has been playing as if he is making up for lost time and NBA legend Dwyane Wade is one of the millions who are in awe of him.

Although he couldn’t train for several months leading up to the 2015-26 season, Wembanyama doesn’t look like he has missed a beat. He currently averages 24.0 points, 11.7 rebounds and 3.0 blocks in just 30 minutes per game and has helped Spurs to the second seed with a 23-9 record.

His unique style of play has caught the attention of fans and analysts alike. NBA legend, Dwyane Wade, for instance has spent the last couple of months watching Wemby with a rather keen eye. Despite this, he admits to often finding it difficult to reconcile with what he sees.

“What you see from him is the same mystique as an alien,” Wade said on Time Out.

Wade has watched Wembanyama up close as a fan and also as a media member. This season, the three-time NBA champion has joined the NBA on Prime as an analyst, as well as contributing to the color commentary.

It isn’t just Wemby’s skillset which leaves a lasting impression, but also the way he can take over an entire arena.

“You can feel the buzz in the arena is there when he’s out there. It’s a different buzz that he has. You know when you’re watching someone who’s a 1-of-1,” Wade said.

Spurs fans are lucky they were the ones who won the Wembanyama sweepstakes. However, the team has made sure to surround the 21-year-old with an exceptional young core, which Wade believes can be great for a long time.

“The Spurs are going to be around for a while. The Spurs ain’t going away yet, they’ve got some dogs,” Wade proclaimed.

It has been six years since the Spurs made the postseason. By the looks of it, that drought will end this season and won’t be an issue for a very long time. They have also been the only team to convincingly defeated the defending champion, the Oklahoma City Thunder multiple times this year.

So, there is no reason to believe they can’t go the whole distance this season. It won’t be easy with the Denver Nuggets and the Houston Rockets breathing down their necks but stranger things have happened in this league.