Giannis Antetokounmpo Responds To Stephen A Smith’s Disrespectful Take Using ‘Multi-Millionaire’ Logic

The Milwaukee Bucks have Giannis Antetokounmpo, one of the most dominant players in recent years. Still, their post-season runs have been nothing short of disappointing since their title win in 2021. For the second year in a row, the Indiana Pacers knocked them out in Round 1, and now, there are consistent rumors of Antetokounmpo wanting to leave for a better team.

But just a few days ago, the Greek Freak put much of that chatter to rest by declaring that he would be staying with the Bucks. The criticism hasn’t stopped, however, with analysts like the bold-mouthed Stephen A. Smith weighing in on Antetokounmpo’s legacy.

On First Take, when asked to describe Giannis’ career in one word if he never wins another title, Smith said, “Underachiever.” While he praised Giannis as one of the best in the game and acknowledged his impressive list of achievements, the diehard New York Knicks fan pointed out that despite putting up some of the best numbers in the league over the past four years, the lack of postseason success has cast a shadow over his legacy. Thankfully, Giannis has some solid backers.

Responding to Smith’s comments, a fan explained (on X) why Giannis could never be called an underachiever. He wrote, “Giannis went from selling sunglasses on a beach in Greece, to a multi-millionaire who won a championship without having to run off and create a super team. He has overachieved his wildest dreams, and anyone who thinks otherwise is ridiculous.”

Giannis came from nothing, and everything he has achieved is the result of authenticity and relentless hard work. The Bucks forward took notice of the fan’s comment and reposted the tweet on his Instagram story, adding emojis that showed his approval.

Calling Giannis an underachiever without acknowledging his humble beginnings and remarkable rise to superstardom is simply unfair. All he’s ever wanted is to win—to compete at the highest level year after year. And whether or not he adds another ring to his résumé, his legacy as one of the game’s all-time greats is already secure.

There’s no failure in sports for Giannis

Giannis has always had a clear and personal definition of success. It might not align with the media’s conventional standards—but none of them are walking in his shoes. After the Bucks’ first-round exit against the Miami Heat in the 2023 playoffs, Giannis was asked a question that prompted him to deliver one of the most inspiring speeches of his career.

He was asked, “Do you believe this season was a failure?” It irked him, and he responded by saying,

“There’s no failure in sports. There’s good days, bad days, some days you are able to be successful, some days you are not, some days it is your turn, some days it’s not. That’s what sports is about. You don’t always win.”

Giannis also asked the reporter, “Michael Jordan played 15 years, won six championships. The other nine years were a failure?”

This moment reflected the unique mindset Giannis carries with him. Like every NBA player, he chases success and works relentlessly—but when it comes to handling failure, he’s arguably more gracious and grounded than most. Good on you, Giannis.