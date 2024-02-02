Shaquille O’Neal Finds ‘Rare’ Footage of Michael Jordan Dominating Pickup, Charity Games, and More

Michael Jordan had a reputation for dominating the game of basketball across all floors. Be it an NBA Game 6, a pickup game, or a charity game, one would always find His Airness giving the best of himself and never letting his guard down regarding his competitiveness. In a recent update on Instagram, Shaquille O’Neal unearthed rare footage of Jordan dominating pickup and charity names, which he reposted on his IG story.

The video, uploaded by the handle Distant Replay on Instagram, consisted of highlights of Jordan attacking the rim using varied moves against his opponents.

The post also included clips showcasing Jordan’s rim-shattering dunks that earned him the nickname ‘Air Jordan.’ Jordan holds the record for the highest vertical jump in the NBA, with a height of 48 inches. Over his 15 seasons in the NBA, Jordan has given fans highlight moments with some of the most impressive dunks ever seen in the league. Some of these iconic dunks came against other NBA legends who were known for their great defensive prowess in the league.

Jordan’s dunking prowess captivated the audience for the longest time during the Slam Dunk contests on All-Star weekends. Despite being retired from the game for over 20 years, Jordan continues to enjoy the game of basketball by playing pickup games against his close aides and friends.

Surely, the skills that the six-time NBA champion possesses made him unstoppable and his dedication meant that he went for a ‘try hard’ every single time. Perhaps basketball and sometimes golfing are some ways MJ can relive his old days of glory dominating the league. He did not even spare the NFL legend.

Michael Jordan once played a pickup game against NFL legend Tom Brady

Michael Jordan and Tom Brady are two of the biggest legends in their respective sports. In 2015, the two greats linked up in the Bahamas to play a pickup game against each other. Tom Brady and Jordan have always been on friendly terms, and the duo were seen vacationing with their wives at the luxury Caribbean holiday destination.

Jordan seemed to absolutely dominate the game despite being 52 years old at that time. Though Tom Brady is a huge basketball fan, he could not withstand the prowess of the great His Airness on the court. Maybe it’s not fair to expect a non-basketball athlete to stand in front of the great MJ and shake him at his own game.

Tom Brady learned that the hard way. After hitting several shots and talking smack against Brady, Jordan asked the NFL legend to look him up on YouTube, perhaps hinting the great quarterback learned something from the 6x NBA champion.