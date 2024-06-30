ESPN Analyst Names Potential Spots for Paul George as Clippers Continue to Hold Off on His Demands

Apr 2, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Paul George (13) sits on the bench during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Paul George‘s contract tussle with the LA Clippers means that the sharpshooting forward is up for grabs. He has been a part of the franchise since 2019 but is now stuck in a contract negotiation situation. Adrian Wojnarowski recently appeared on SportsCenter to talk about the latest updates on the matter. The ESPN analyst also outlined the teams that might have a spot open for the nine-time All-Star and also detailed what is holding up his deal with the Clippers.

Advertisement

After a year of contract negotiation with the Clippers, George still doesn’t have anything concrete to move forward with. Woj added that the two parties have gone back and forth several times over the last few months.

The analyst claimed that the thing that’s holding up the contract renewal with the Clippers is George’s demand of getting a max contract. As for the other teams in this equation, he said,

“Philadelphia, out in the marketplace, Orlando, to an extent, out in the marketplace for him, can offer him that fourth year.”

The 55-year-old added that George is also looking at the possibility of winning an NBA title if he moves to the Eastern Conference. However, that path isn’t going to be easy either because they have a powerful team in Boston to potentially stop the 76ers.

.@wojespn with the latest on Paul George: – The Clippers continue to hold firm on only offering three years while George seeks a full four-year max contract. – The Sixers and Magic are prepared to offer George a full max deal. – If Los Angeles doesn’t offer George four years,… pic.twitter.com/jAtUZScKhS — Evan Sidery (@esidery) June 30, 2024

Wojnarowski said that PG-13 is adamant on getting the maximum contract with the Clippers. While he wants to have a full four-year deal with them, the LA franchise is only willing to offer him a contract for three years.

Consequently, in terms of his financials, he will have to endure a $68 million dispute. Interestingly, there’s one more team from the Western Conference that has slowly moved up the ranks to sign Paul George.

The Golden State Warriors are presenting a strong case

The Magic and the 76ers were the frontrunners as the next possible destination for the 34-year-old. However, as George slowly moved towards becoming an unrestricted free agent, the Warriors emerged as a possible destination too.

Their interest in signing PG-13 has gone up further after the recent Klay Thompson saga. The one half of the Splash Brothers is set to leave Dub Nation and that will create enough space for George to move in.

Now that he is a free agent, PG-13 can sign with any team he thinks is best suited for him. As of now, the 76ers are still the strongest contenders in this situation. However, the Warriors’ desperation to fill the role, that Klay Thompson played for the franchise, will enable them to put their everything in getting a deal signed with the Clippers star. As for PG, the ball is now in his court.