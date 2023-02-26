HomeSearch

“I’m Tired of Losing”: Jimmy Butler Looks Visibly Distraught After Heat’s 108-103 Loss Against LaMelo Ball’s Hornets

Akash Murty
|Published 26/02/2023

Feb 25, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) reacts to a play on the court in the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Multiple Charlotte Hornets players had a game of the season Saturday night against the Miami Heat as Jimmy Butler and Co lost the game 108-103. The gap between them and the 6th-placed Knicks keeps getting bigger as they continue on their losing streak while the New York team is building on the Playoffs spot.

Butler, who has failed to get his team through for the fourth straight game, is losing it and is not keeping it himself either.

Jimmy Butler loses his calm after the Heat lose 4th straight game

The 6x All-Star visibly looked lost in the locker room but gave an interview where he revealed how nobody in the team wants to lose but they still can’t win games consistently.

The leader of the Heat team that finished the 2021-22 season as the #1 seed in the East even said his team’s current positioning in the Eastern Conference does not surprise him.

They are still 32-29 and 2.5 games behind the 6th-seeded Knicks and 2 behind the #5 placed Nets. With the latter having the probability of falling apart anytime soon and the Knicks’ unpredictability, they would always have a chance to avoid the Play-in tournament if they finish the season strong.

But what the game against the Hornets showed, it will need a lot of work from everyone in the Heat locker room.

Concerning times for the Heat despite adding Kevin Love

Love, who scored 13 points and pulled 13 boards could help his new team win as the Heat let six Charlotte players score 14 or more points with Gordon Hayward leading the pack scoring just 21 points and Mark Williams getting season highs in both points (18) and rebounds (20).

And while Tyler Herro put up a game-high 33 points, and Bulter came with 28, the Heat fell short to an 18-43 team when they were already in horrendous form.

LaMelo Ball dictated the game with 19 points, 13 assists, and 7 boards, despite an inefficient shooting night. Hence, you can understand Butler’s frustrations. We hope he, Erik Spoelstra, and Pat Riley would set things straight for the team before it’s too late.

