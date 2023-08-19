Following on Michael Jordan’s $3.1 Precedent, 19 Y/O Shaquille O’Neal Earned $15 On a Construction Job a Year Before $17,400,000 Contract

LA Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal obviously didn’t have the money he now does, back in college at LSU. According to his book, Shaq Talks Back, O’Neal was kicked off his dorm back during his junior year, which meant he had to live off campus. A 19-year-old Shaq had a construction job that paid him $15/hour, which was his only source of income before he signed a $17,400,000 contract with the Orlando Magic. His hustle was similar to what Michael Jordan showed during his school years, who worked at a $3.1/hour hotel maintenance job.

O’Neal was picked first after spending 3 seasons in college. He was the first overall pick of the 1992 NBA draft, and was an All-Star in his rookie season. Shaq was seen as the franchise player for the Magic during this time, and was in the All-Star time each of his 4 seasons for the team.

Shaquille O’Neal worked a construction job during college

O’Neal was apparently kicked off the dorm for having a fight with another student. This meant that he had to find his own place to live, and pay his bills.

While that can prove to be a challenge for any college student, Shaq had a construction job that paid him $15 an hour. Despite a basketball scholarship, he found himself working at a job while playing basketball as a teenager:

“Because of the fight, we got kicked out of the dorm and had to live off campus my junior year. That taught me responsibility, because now I had to pay my own bills. At least I had money coming in. My construction job paid $15 an hour, although $8 of it came while we were working, and we received the other $7 per hour during the basketball season (so we had some spending money then).”

Shaq wasn’t the only NBA legend who previously worked during college. O’Neal was following in the footsteps of Michael Jordan, who earned just $3.1 an hour at a hotel maintenance job.

O’Neal believes Michael Jordan is the GOAT

Shaquille O’Neal looked up to MJ right from the beginning of his career. Always convinced of Jordan’s greatness, Shaq recently posted a picture explaining why the Bulls legend was the GOAT.

The IG post detailed a comprehensive list of MJ’s achievements. While Shaq didn’t win many championships, he still had a remarkably illustrious career.

This included 3 back-to-back rings with the LA Lakers, alongside Kobe Bryant. O’Neal also followed in his idol’s footsteps by winning 3 back-to-back NBA Finals MVPs. Although, MJ was able to do it twice.