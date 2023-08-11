Following Team USA Snub, Trae Young’s Brutal Domination Over Knicks Helps Him Bag Unlikely Supporter: “Took Offense to What You Did”

Trae Young has been subject to many controversies in the NBA. And while this makes him quite a bit more fun to watch, this may have been the reason why he was snubbed from the USA Team competing for the FIBA World Cup 2023. Still, many respect Trae Young’s game and believe he should have been included in the competing roster. Gilbert Arenas happens to be one of them. Recently in an interview, he lauded Young for his domination over the New York Knicks in the Playoffs.

Advertisement

When he entered the league, Trae Young’s outside shooting and dribbling were seen as a threat. He had gained a lot of fans in his first two seasons, even getting All-Star recognition in the process. But in his next few seasons, the fans seemed to change their perspective, something that happened after the Atlanta Hawks beat the New York Knicks in the first round of the 2021 playoffs. As one might expect, Young played an instrumental part in it, with supporters soon seeing Young as the villain of the NBA.

Gilbert Arenas Dazzled By Trae Young’s Domination Over the Knicks

In a recent interview, Gilbert Arenas, who has had his fair share of controversies, was ecstatic for Trae Young. He commended Young for dominating the New York Knicks in the Madison Square Garden during the 2021 playoffs. However, Young did not get the same kind of recognition for achieving such a feat.

Advertisement

Arenas would go on to say that Young’s performance had triggered the New Yorkers. He mentioned that they could not fathom how they were beaten and took things personally to the series. Here is what he said.

It seemed like all of New York personally took offense to what you did in the Garden. Like Good Basketball just didn’t like, they just said ‘I don’t like this nah. He just made us look bad’….. You are supposed to go down as the man who just destroyed the Garden. Like we’ve had great games at the Garden but nobody destroyed the Garden.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ClutchPoints/status/1689664981443153921?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Arenas also added that if it would have been anybody else other than Young, then they would have been hailed as ‘a God’. He found it baffling that Young was being hammered with so much hate for what other legends before him had done as well.

Trae Young’s Reaction To Being Snubbed From Team USA

Being a part of your country’s national team is an honor bestowed only to the best. However, Trae Young did not get that same treatment despite being one of the most surefire selections for the team. In an interview, Young revealed that he should have been part of the team.

Advertisement

I would love to play with guys and show off my passing and not have to go out and score a lot and just be there if they need me to. I’d be happy to, obviously, I’d love to play, but I respect the OGs and understand you need to take your turn, but I believe that I should be on there.

Trae Young being out of the team has shocked fans all across the world, given the skillsets he possesses for the game. Compared to other players on the team, Young would perhaps even be a better fit. But this is not the last time that he will have the chance to be part of the team. There are more International championships incoming and Trae Young will have his moment.