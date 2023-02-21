“For Myself, I Am Cheap!”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals Heartwarming Reason Behind Why He Doesn’t Spend Too Much Money

Giannis Antetokounmpo once explained why he was shy about spending money on himself but not his family. The Greek Freak is conceivably the best player in the NBA today. He even has a portfolio that can attest to the same. At the age of just 28, the Milwaukee Bucks protagonist has already amassed a trophy hall worthy of a Hall of Fame laurel.

Two NBA MVPs, One Finals MVP, Seven All-Star selections, and one coveted NBA championship have undoubtedly certified Antetokounmpo as a bonafide superstar in the game.

It’s safe to say that Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the biggest European stars that the NBA and its supporters have ever borne witness to. As such, the players that generate the maximum revenue will be remunerated accordingly in the NBA.

Antetokounmpo has been cashing paychecks since his potential became transparent to the league. However, to the surprise of many, the 28-year-old disclosed that he spends merely a fraction of his paycheck on things that appeal to him. As the Greek Freak himself reveals, the rest is promptly handed over to his family.

Also read: “Heat Culture Started in ’96-97!”: Tim Hardaway Believes Social Media Helped LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh Erase History

Giannis Antetokounmpo claims he is cheap for himself but splurges money on his family.

Giannis has won over the NBA and its fans since his rise to stardom, chiefly due to his ability to be a distinctive presence on the court whilst maintaining a cherished figure due to his amusing antics and personality.

His character is a testament to the principles and morals instilled upon him by his family, and for that, he has displayed his gratitude to them since his astronomical rise to stardom.

In tandem, the Bucks star once appeared on former teammate Serge Ibaka’s cooking show, “How Hungry are you?”. The pair engaged in discussions stemming from several topics. One that stood out, however, was the Greek Freak’s response when he was asked whether he was ‘cheap’.

Antetokounmpo responded with a soul-stirring answer. He said:

“Cheap for myself, yes, for like me I don’t care, I don’t care about material..For my family, no…when it comes to my family…I give them more than I give myself.”

To see the Greek International’s rise has been a beautiful sight to behold. He has enhanced his arsenal and displayed his versatility to undertake different responsibilities on the court.

He has repaid the faith that the Bucks hierarchy placed in him a decade ago. Likewise, the Bucks were implored not to drop the ball in this instance by their supporters and adhere to their supporters’ command they did. The partnership has proven to be beneficial to both parties, needless to say.

Also read: How Long Is The All-Star Break? When Is The First NBA Game After The Hiatus

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee Bucks to win the 2023 NBA championship!

The 2023 trade deadline was a rollercoaster, to say the least. Many franchises have significantly bettered themselves, while others have retained their core rosters. The Eastern Conference franchises made no significant changes to their squads.

The Western Conference, on the other hand, has had its landscape tilted. It’s no secret that Giannis’ eminence in the Playoffs is unparalleled.

Provided he surpasses the hurdles presented by the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Philadelphia 76ers, the Greak Freek and the Bucks still have an arduous task in front of them when they face whichever super team arises out of the Western Conference.

Also read: “Scottie Pippen Revolutionized the Point Forward Position”: Dennis Rodman Once Heaped Praised on Bulls Teammate’s Offensive Ability