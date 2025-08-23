Former Laker Recalls Kobe Bryant’s “Split Personality” Towards Teammates

The legendary tales of Kobe Bryant always include stories of his insanely dedicated work ethic. But ask some of his former teammates, and you will also hear how tough he was to play with. Bryant was not an easygoing person to share a locker room with, and some even questioned whether he had a real issue that fueled all that fire. Chris Duhon, a Laker between 2012 and 2013, recently addressed this.

Advertisement

Kobe’s drive to win showed itself in many ways. From barking at Jeremy Lin on the sidelines to allegedly fighting Shaquille O’Neal during the Los Angeles Lakers’ dynasty years, Bryant rarely shied away from confrontation.

Perhaps that is what made Kobe successful and arguably the greatest Laker of all time. For those who saw him every day, however, things were tough. He was as unpredictable as they come.

Duhon, a member of the Lakers during the franchise’s tumultuous 2012–13 season, recently shared some insights about Bryant in an interview with Barstool Chicago. “I tell people all the time, I think he had a split personality,” Duhon claimed. “Monday, he’ll come in, ask you about you and your family, and everything else. The next day, he’ll act like he just met you for the first time in your life. That’s just kind of how he was.”

One day, Bryant was your friend. The next, he would flip into Mamba Mode, the stone-faced killer who helped the Purple and Gold capture five NBA titles. Still, Duhon made it clear that Kobe evolved with time.

“I think, as you saw toward the end of his career, he kind of changed that a lot more, where he was very personal,” he said, before sharing some nicer memories of Kobe. “One thing I can say is that no one outworked him. The dedication that he puts into his body, the attention to detail that he puts.”

That was what separated Kobe from everyone else. Whether it was getting in extra reps before practice, studying opponents until he knew their every move, or treating rehab like a full-time job, he demanded the most from himself and expected the same from those around him.

Kobe famously once criticized his teammates for not having his work ethic

When Kobe’s teammates failed to match his level, he grew irate. At times, he even refused to pass them the ball. It might seem like the worst thing to do in basketball, but Bryant had his reasons. He once told Phil Handy that if he did not respect a teammate’s work ethic, they would not get the ball.

“I see dudes walk into practice 10 minutes before practice and they leave right after, why the f*** am I gonna pass them the basketball?” asked the Mamba. “I don’t respect their work ethic. I’m in here busting my ass every day trying to perfect my craft, and these dudes don’t want to work on their game, I don’t trust them.”

Fortunately, Kobe did have a solution. He would push his teammates to get to his level. “So I’m not gonna pass them the basketball, I’m gonna ride them hard every day.”Certain players managed to thrive under his intense mentality, like Pau Gasol, who helped the Hall of Famer secure his final two rings at the tail end of his career.

Duhon’s story serves as a reminder that greatness isn’t always pretty. It’s a tough road to the top, and Kobe knew that you had to be tough to get there. That is why, nearly ten years after his retirement and five years after his death, he remains as relevant to professional basketball as ever.