“Freshness, Saltiness, Butter, Presentation”: Stephen Curry Revealed the 4 Criteria’s Which He Uses to Rank Road Arenas’ Popcorn

Stephen Curry is one of the best entertainers in the league. But every now and then the Golden State Warriors leader does enjoy tossing his legs up and eating some popcorn. Quite literally.

The 2-time Most Valuable Player doesn’t even need any reason to munch on popcorn. A self-proclaimed “popcorn addict”, if you follow the NBA, you’d be aware of Chef Curry’s love for the same.

During an interview with SLAM NBA, Steph spoke about his love for popcorn. Calling it a “life necessity”, the 6-foot-3 guard said:

“This is life necessities right here. Probably have a bag of these a day. I literally can’t live without it. That kind of keeps me entertained throughout the season. I rank all the road arenas based on their popcorn.”

Stephen Curry shared his rankings for the popcorn available at all the 29 NBA Arenas

During the same video, the former Davidson Wildcat revealed the four parameters he used to judge all 29 NBA arenas.

“Freshness. Saltiness. Butter. And the overall kind of presentation. That’s my criteria.”

A few days after the video was released, in an article in The New York Times, the San Francisco-based franchise’s leader was asked to rate all the arenas. However, this list consisted of 5 parameters, adding crunchiness to the mix.

With the highest score of 24 out of a possible 25, the American Airlines Center (the home of the Dallas Mavericks) managed to impress Steph the most. While the likes of the Barclays Center and Miami Heat’s stadium were ranked #2 and #2, respectively, the Los Angeles-based Staples Center was the lowest-ranked for the same.

In another video, The Baby-Faced Assassin spoke about LA’s disappointment.

“At the very bottom is L.A. I don’t know what happened in L.A.,” Curry says in the video. “But sorry, they have the worst popcorn in the league. They gotta get better.”

Compilation of Steph eating popcorn over the years

Whether it is during his own game, after a practice session, or while watching others play, Steph has been gobbling down several packets of popcorn.

