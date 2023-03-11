“Huge Lupe Fiasco Fan”: Stephen Curry Reveals His All-Time Favorite Album

Stephen Curry is one of the greatest ever to set foot on the NBA hardwood. With 4 championships, 2 MVPs, and 1 Finals MVP, the Golden State Warriors leader has one of the most stacked resumes for a guard. Being the best shooter the game has ever seen, the 6-foot-3 superstar has an incredibly deep offensive arsenal.

Apart from being great at basketball, The Baby-Faced Assassin has great taste in fashion, business, and even music.

Recently, the 9-time All-Star made an appearance on the Mistah F.A.B.’s “The Unc & Fab Show”. During one point of the show, Wardell was asked to name the one album he could hear for the rest of his “duration”. Answering without hesitation, Curry tipped his hat to Lupe Fiasco, naming “The Cool”.

“It’s Lupe Fiasco ‘The Cool.’ [I’m a] huge Lupe fan. I think that album—I don’t know how many Top 10 lists that album would come up on, but that for me, the time and place too. And he’s an amazing artist,” Curry said.

The unc and fab show interviews the GOAT!!!! @StephenCurry30 pic.twitter.com/o64uaqo49r — STAN PABLO (@MistahFAB) March 8, 2023

NBA Twitter reacts as Stephen Curry picks “The Cool”

As soon as Curry’s answer went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Steph got good taste in music I see — Spirit Bum (@ItzBarz) March 11, 2023

A man of culture — 🗣 Big Holla (@HollaAtKrazy) March 11, 2023

Instantly jumped over Magic and Bird in my books lol — Young Simba (@the2kmessiah) March 11, 2023

Goat recognize Goat. — Nas G. B. (@NasErrrday) March 9, 2023

For those shocked by Steph’s answer, this isn’t the first time he has stated his love for the album. Back in 2018, during a video with SLAM, Chef Curry spoke about how the album reminded him of the Cinderella run Davidson had in the 2008 NCAA Tournament.

“This album, The Cool … it was my favorite album of his. If I hear any song it reminds me of my college days and having that tournament run that we had back at Davidson.”

Steph’s stats from the 2022-2023 season

Positioned 7th in the West, the San Francisco-based franchise has a 34-33 record. And leading Steve Kerr’s boys is Curry.

Having missed 26 games this season, the 34-year-old has been putting up 29.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game.

With merely 15 games remaining before the conclusion of the regular season, the 2-time scoring champ will need to take things up a notch in order to avoid the play-in tournament.

