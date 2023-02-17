Scottie Barnes Girlfriend 2023: Who is the Raptors’ Star Currently Dating?

The Toronto Raptors are in the middle of the decision-making process of whether to contend or to retool. With their roster moving toward mediocrity and not really contending immediately, the Raptors definitely have some decisions to make. However, despite the presence of an All-NBA player in their midst, the decision on who to build their franchise around is very clear. 2022’s NBA Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes has the keys to the roster and Masai Ujiri’s trust as their franchise cornerstone.

The #4 pick from 2021 proved himself as NBA-ready from day one. The 21-year-old, despite being one of the youngest draftees, established himself as a staple of Nick Nurse’s intense system. Quite a way to mark your presence known to the NBA.

And in case Barnes wasn’t sure of how valued he was at Toronto, it was made clear by Ujiri during trade season. The Raptors, despite having an opportunity to land the talents of Kevin Durant, passed on the opportunity since the Nets demanded Barnes be included in any trade package for the former MVP.

Surely, such a special talent has his special someone by now. Or, is Barnes a part of the single-man crew?

The former Florida State forward appears to be single, presently.

The young Raptor appears to be single. Scottie Barnes hasn’t quite been a tabloid sensation or a Paparazzi magnet yet. The youngster has quietly gone about his business and set himself up for success in the league.

Barnes being in one of the less glitzy markets of the NBA also seems to have added to the intrigue around the young star. Details regarding his private life are pretty much still private.

Most stars would crave an opportunity to enjoy such privacy. Maybe this proves reason enough for Scottie to not leave Toronto.

Scottie is only 21 and has a long career ahead of him. NBA superstars aren’t far away from the headlines, especially concerning their relationships. The Florida native might not be filling in the news columns yet. But with a promising career and stardom ahead of him, the possibility of Barnes being a regular news item cannot be ruled out quite yet.

